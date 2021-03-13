Paulo Vetoes facial recognition as Totvs buys RD station in the biggest software deal ever, government rejects Huawei





Welcome to this week’s summary of Brazilian technology and innovation. Three major developments in Latin America’s largest economy have been selected. First, enterprise software giant Totvs has acquired marketing automation startup RD Station for Brazil’s largest private software M & A. The government then regained its composure to Huawei as discussions on future 5G auctions continued, and the bill proposing the use of facial recognition in Sao Paulo’s subway and train networks was rejected.

The Totvs-RD Station contract is the largest private M & A in Brazil’s software sector.

This week, the biggest deal ever announced in the Brazilian software industry. Enterprise software giant Totvs has acquired 92% of marketing automation startup RD Station for $ 1.86 billion.

In this transaction, founder and CEO Eric Santos and four other co-founders Guilherme Lopez, And Siqueira, Bruno Gisi and Pedro Bachiega sold a portion of the company’s shares. However, Riverwood Capital, TPG, Endeavor Catalyst, DGF, Redpoint Ventures and Astella Investments are pools of backers who own more than 80% of their operations.

With a corporate value of 2 billion (US $ 360 million), the RD Station deal was described by Totvs as the largest acquisition in Latin America in the software as a service (SaaS) sector. Dennis Herszkowicz, CEO of Totvs, said: “The integration of two pioneering companies in the technology market is arguably an unprecedented milestone in integrating the Brazilian and global B2B technology ecosystem.

Totvs is one of Brazil’s leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) system vendors with a market share of approximately 50%. The company is expanding its B2B portfolio, including management and techfin products. The company’s system is particularly popular with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs), and the company is expanding its adoption of the SaaS model.

RD Station is also a related player in SMB space and makes a significant contribution to Totvs’ objectives of expanding the B2B ecosystem, expanding the market available and increasing customer loyalty. Founded in Florianopolis in 2011, the startup has built a SaaS platform that enables small businesses to digitize customer acquisition and relationships.

After the deal, Santos will remain with the company and lead growth plans, including international expansion. With estimated net sales of R $ 206 million (US $ 37 million) in 2021, RD has offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Bogotá and Mexico City and has more than 25,000 customers in 20 countries. ..

The Brazilian government’s private network is part of the upcoming 5G demands of telcos … [+] Auction

On Tuesday (9), Brazilian Minister of Communications Fabio Faria said Huawei was unable to supply equipment to its private communications network. A set of guidelines for upcoming 5G auctions in Brazil and a dedicated government network that is part of the telco’s obligations will be built by the winning bidders.

At a parliamentary working group hearing on 5G on Tuesday (9), the minister said Chinese companies could not be involved in the government’s monopoly structure because they did not meet the requirements set for Brazilian telecommunications agency Anatel to participate. Stated. Within a network that includes corporate governance compatible with listed Brazilian companies. Faria denied that the requirements were designed to remove Huawei from its own structure.

In a statement, Huawei has been in Brazil for over 23 years, “always working with integrity, ethics and transparency” and working on “digital transformation of clients, partners and Brazil”. It states. Originally scheduled for March 2020, the Brazilian 5G auction has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be held in June. Anatel expects 5G technology to be available in all Brazilian capitals by July 2022.

Face recognition has been proposed as a way to enhance the security of Sao Paulo’s subway and train networks

The bill proposing to deploy cameras with facial recognition technology throughout São Paulo’s underground and train networks was rejected. The proposal passed by the city’s legislative assembly in February was intended as a means of strengthening the security of public transport networks. Therefore, Paul’s Governor Joo Doria justified and blocked the proposal, including presuming the attribution of the company that operates the underground and train networks.

Initially, the bill was amended to allow railroad and underground companies to purchase equipment, with the forced deployment of cameras. However, the project was highly criticized due to the potential misidentification of the suspect and other concerns such as data protection and public transport privacy rights. The veto did not include addressing these concerns.

