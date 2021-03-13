



When Ashley Sundquist moved to Santa Monica, California four years ago, she noticed something different from where the hut lived. I lived in big cities for much of my adult life. She says I lived in Washington, DC, Rome, New York City, and none of those places prepared me for how many people here in Santa Monica weren’t housed. Santa Monica is part of the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area, and city statistics show that 907 people are homeless on certain nights in the city. If you expand the area to include the entire LA, that number will skyrocket to about 66,000.

During his morning commute, Ashley noticed how many people lived and gathered outside in Santa Monica’s public library. Her gym was next door, and Ashley soon began to cross the street and greeted her. Soon, the hut connected with library employees and the homeless people who gathered there, and she began looking for ways to help.

She also made friends with a man named Joe, an uncontained member of the community who was often in the library. Joe said he was having a hard time getting lost, so he started using Google Maps and the app list feature. You can use it to create a list of places, such as your favorite restaurants or places you want to visit during your vacation. As an active member of the Local Guides program, a global community of Google Maps contributors, Ashley had no objection to sharing useful information about his community with others.

So Ashley started making lists for people in need. She has created a list of resources for young people experiencing homelessness, food banks, and restaurants that accept EBT cards. To make things even easier to find, Ashley purchased the domains lashelters.org and lashelters.com, which send visitors to these lists. Now when someone in the world goes to one of those websites, they will see these maps, says Ashley. Joe and Ashley also became friends and he helped spread the information about the website.

