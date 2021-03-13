Commentary: Growing interest in green technology will boost the next industrial revolution





Cambridge, Massachusetts: The company’s founder, Elon Musk, has emerged as an avatar for green innovation, following a 10-fold growth in Tesla shares from March 2020 to January 2021.

The Tesla phenomenon has spread to other early electric vehicle (EV) industries, spreading stardust to numerous green startups with unproven technology and minimal revenue.

As entrepreneurs and retail investors intervene to carry out what the government has failed, some commentators now believe that the Green Revolution is imminent.

But others are looking at the same picture and seeing early signs of the green tech bubble. “

Simple money problem

The Green Tech (or Clean Tech) boom is certainly vulnerable. Like the early digital boom that led to the dot-com bubble in the late 1990s, it relies heavily on external forces that can suddenly recede, namely simple money.

In today’s low interest rate environment, the present value of future cash flows is swelling and will plummet as interest rates rise.

For a decade, central banks have set policy rates lower than inflation, which itself was at historically low levels. As a result, the negative real interest rates on safe assets are pushing large institutional and individual investors into similarly risky assets, creating higher potential returns.

Just before the recent focus on Green Tech stocks, the Big Tech giant achieved very high valuations as part of the wider unicorn bubble in the private market. Stocks of FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google).

Will the Green Revolution save green technology?

In any case, the Federal Reserve Board has promised to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and keep the policy rate near zero until the US economy achieves an average of 2% maximum employment and inflation over time. did. “

Nevertheless, given the rapid administration of the COVID-19 vaccine under US President Joe Biden’s administration, the stage of normalization in the capital markets has been set.

So the question is not whether the green bubbles burst (eventually all bubbles burst), but whether the Green Revolution bursts before establishing a solid foothold. Will the capital mobilized by the current boom be wasted, or will it be embodied as the infrastructure needed to transform the revolution into a new normal?

In order to bring about a fundamental change in energy supply and consumption, we inevitably need something that only the state can provide. It is a vast public investment and new rules for roads (taxes and regulations).

This can be seen in the history of the digital revolution in the second half of the 20th century. I examined this in my book, “Practicing Capitalism in the Innovation Economy.”

The state plays the biggest role

In the technological revolution, state actors must play their first leading role by establishing politically legitimate missions (such as the victory of the Cold War) to justify huge spending on high-risk programs. It will not be.

Similarly, it is the states that must fund upstream investment in basic research whose potential returns are too uncertain to motivate the private sector.

And as new technologies mature, the state creates markets by acting as first customers, thereby pulling the supply side of the innovation economy from the learning curve to low-cost, reliable production.

File Photo: A drilling oil rig is in operation at sunset in Midland, Texas.

The final stage begins with speculators identifying potential innovations in new technologies, mobilizing capital to fund the infrastructure needed for their widespread deployment and exploration of Darwin’s additional applications. Driven by the promises of the new economy, a productive bubble will emerge.

Elements of this pattern can be seen in previous Industrial Revolutions. In the first century leading up to the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, British troops increased demand for guns, promoted increased productivity (due to mass production and division of labor), and made Birmingham, England the first Industrial Revolution workshop. did.

A generation later, the British Parliament empowered railroad promoters with land expropriation and limited liability, setting the stage for major railroad enthusiasts in the 1840s. Similarly, in the United States, state guarantees and subsidies have undertaken the canal and rail networks needed to establish a true national economy. And, like Britain, speculators followed state-led places.

Command to green

Today, climate change offers a larger and broader mission than the Cold War. But so far, the reactions are fundamentally different.

For years, the United States was paralyzed by Republican politicians denying reality and culminated in 2017 with the withdrawal of former President Donald Trump from the Paris Agreement.

In the absence of the Americas, China insisted on the Green Revolution, funding the world’s largest program for green tech research and development, and seeking to secure a dominant position in the production of wind turbines and solar panels. did.

However, China’s climate change leadership is undermined by its reliance on coal and the continued construction of new coal-fired power plants at home and abroad.

In addition, US policymakers are dithering, but US citizens are embracing reality. According to the Pew Research Center, the majority of Republican voters and the overwhelming majority of Democrats believe that the US government should do more to deal with climate change.

In short, Bidens’ plan has a wide range of supporters, and its blueprint already contains much of what it needs.

President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and green jobs at the White House State Canteen in January. In Washington, 27th 2021. (Photo: AP / Evan Vucci)

The stage has been set

Bidens’ commitment begins with the establishment of grid-scale energy storage and sets the stage for governments to fill in the lack of a national shift to renewable energy.

We also need enhanced grid management to accommodate intermittent energy source dominance. Extension of the grid to use electricity instead of carbon production systems for industrial, commercial, and residential buildings. Nationwide expansion of broadband access. Rebuilding the transportation infrastructure to support low-carbon mobility (including EV charging stations).

Witnessing the differences that competent national leadership makes in deploying vaccines, US voters could provide the Democratic Party with a larger legislature in the 2022 midterm elections.

The last thing happened was in 1934, when voters really supported Franklin D. Roosevelt New Deal. Then, as the Green New Deal continues, the Green Tech boom, whether bubble or not, leaves a new world.

When will we see more electric cars on our roads with the new green target announced by the Government of Singapore? And will the town council and the condominium committee participate? CNA’s Heart of the Matter product:

William H Janeway, author of Doing Capitalism in the Innovation Economy, is a special limited company of the private equity fund Warburg Pincus and a lecturer in economics at the University of Cambridge.

