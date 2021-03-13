Google discards third-party cookies-Moneyweb





Google has announced plans to stop using tracking cookies in Chrome browsers and replace them with a group profiling system by 2022. According to the company, it plans to pave the way for a more privacy-friendly Web.

Change is important. Chrome occupies about two-thirds of the web browser market. Third-party tracking cookies, on the other hand, underpin many of the targeted advertising industries. Also, while Mozillas Firefox and Apples Safari have already stopped supporting third-party cookies, Google is the first company to offer alternative advertising support.

Instead of tracking and targeting you on an individual basis, Google will instead group you into a crowd of people with similar general interests. Google claims that this gives users more privacy. This is strangely in line with the reassurance of advertisers that the new approach is at least 95% effective for individual targeting.

But under the luster of Google’s press releases, the transition from tracking to profiling raises many new privacy and discrimination concerns. Chromes’ new system, which is a move to enhance personal privacy on the surface, will ultimately benefit Google, giving it another advantage over the embarrassed AdTech competitors. .. Just as Google Search is the world’s leading search engine, Google Chrome is the world’s dominant web browser. Image: Flystock / Shutterstock

Cookies to the cohort

Traditional web tracking and targeting methods use so-called cookies. This is a small file saved by a web browser such as Chrome. Their original purpose was to retain information such as items added to the online shopping cart, for example during browsing sessions. This was considered useful to consumers.

Today, cookies are primarily useful for advertising gains. Chrome uses cookies to track users across the web and accumulate enough data in your browsing habits to target you with highly specific ads.

Recognizing how invasive this tracking has become, EU data protection legislation classifies cookies as online identifiers. This is subject to regulations that require the website to obtain consent before issuing cookies to the browser.

Google’s new system for Chrome gives it up. Instead, the browser uses your recent browsing history to generate a cohort ID. That is currently achieved by using simhash. Simply put, it will generate a magic number that represents your interest before grouping with people who have similar numbers.

Hidden within a cohort of thousands of individuals, you’ll see ads that target your cohort rather than as individuals. This is presented as an improvement in privacy as it moves away from individual tracking and targeting, which has made third-party cookies particularly invasive.

Towards the Facebook model

Conceptually, Google’s proposed system isn’t new, it’s a form of profiling, enabling the advertising model Facebook has been using for some time. Targeting someone’s cohort ID is the same as creating a Lookalike Audience based on one individual, a service that Facebook currently offers to advertisers.

You should expect that profiling will also create cohorts with different names. From this cohort, advertisers can create custom audiences with different interests from Facebook. Facebook has been serving ads to advertisers based on profiling for many years. Image: PixieMe / Shutterstock

Profiling matters here. In 2016, Facebook revealed that it allowed home advertisers to exclude users based on race. Even after Facebook made changes to the group of audiences, advertisers were still able to discriminate based primarily on the delicate interests of minorities.

Profiling includes machine learning algorithms and AI technologies that have been repeatedly shown to enhance real-world bias. So Google’s decision to dismiss key members of the AI ​​ethics team, just as Chrome has adopted a profiling advertising model, seems particularly alarming.

Aside from the known harms and risks of profiling, it’s unclear how Google’s new model will enhance personal privacy. For the system to work, Chrome must be free to provide a cohort ID to every website it visits, but third-party cookies do not expose that amount of data to all websites.

On the other hand, the smaller the cohort, the easier it is to find it in the cohort. And you would expect Google to favor a smaller cohort, as larger cohorts naturally reduce the accuracy of targeted ads. Overall, this change poses many new risks to privacy and discrimination. So why did Google choose to dispose of third-party cookies in Chrome?

Google’s mixed motive

One reason is regulation. The EU’s new ePrivacy Directive could move to abolish the traditional use of tracking cookies within the EU anyway, with widespread consequences for other jurisdictions. Therefore, Google may simply be jumping before being pushed.

By limiting the way third-party advertising services use Chrome, Google may also be set to benefit by reducing competition. Online advertiser interest groups have already asked the UK’s competitive watchdog to explain Chrome’s changes as part of an existing investigation into Google’s advertising practices. Google itself retains sufficient tracking potential after changes, especially if Chrome users are logged in to their Google account.

Google is the largest beneficiary of Chrome moving from cookies to cohorts. Built as a benefit of privacy, Google’s new system only slightly limits the reach of traditional targeted ads and adds Facebook’s profiling-based ad mode to its repertoire.

On the other hand, end users like you and me rarely notice the difference. Based on our online activities, we are still monitored and targeted as part of a group rather than an individual.

Eerke Boiten, Professor of Cybersecurity, Faculty of Computer Science and Informatics, University of Montfort

This article has been republished from Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Please read the original article.

