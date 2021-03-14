Warzone bugs allow players to sneak under Regeneration Island





A new Call of Duty: Warzone bug allows players to get under the map Rebirth Island and cause havoc to unprotected victims. Call of Duty Warzone is a popular multiplayer survival game where gamers fight to last longer than the other 99 players. With spectacular Call of Duty fashion, the game boasts a high number of players and an enthusiastic fan base. The game’s liking among fans may seem like a strength, but it also means that glitches and exploits are quickly shared and abused. Rebirth Island, the latest map of the game, has one bug that breaks such a game.

Competitive shooters have a significant percentage of game-breaking glitches, even a year after their first release. Fans share an instance of a player who wins the game by taking advantage of the invisibility glitch and an exploit that allows the player to see the enemy through a wall. Other glitches occurred last year, such as the player resurrection without a weapon. Bugs are common in games, and even the most acclaimed games aren’t strangers. Admired games like The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim and Red Dead Redemption 2 are infected with such bugs, and many can make playthroughs unfair and frustrating. However, bugs in games that are as competitive as Warzone give your opponents extreme advantages over other bugs, making it almost impossible to win.

A video by Reddit user Provolone Stallone shows the latest Warzone glitches in the front and center. Players will encounter Chemical, the best location on the latest map, Rebirth Island. The player is then ambushed with a bullet, but the enemy is invisible. The player tries to avoid the fire and look for the enemy, but it goes down within 20 seconds. Firefights can be a stressful situation, but imagine an enemy gunner trying to survive a firefight when he wins with a glitch. When the video player dies, Kilcam uses a floor glitch to keep the enemy out of sight and reveal to the enemy a blow that kills the land without damaging it.

Fortunately, Deexerto’s report claims that Raven Software, which manages Warzone’s development team, is investigating exploits and will post updates as they learn more. Raven Software took over Warzone for Infinity Ward when Treyarchs Black Ops Cold War was released. Since then, we’ve taken the mantle of managing the future and implementing content for multiplayer titles. It’s important that game developers take pride in their games and keep them fair to all players. Bug investigation and final patching is one of the most important tasks of a game developer if you want to keep your game popular.

There are always scammers in the game, especially those who are as popular as Warzone. However, it is still important that scammers do not spoil the experience of other players. We hope that the Rebirth Island bug will be fixed soon as the players are not happy. Many Reddit users have expressed extreme dissatisfaction with losing the game as other players can abuse glitches and basically cheat to win. It’s a good sign that Raven Software is aware of the situation, but it’s still not enough. Players will continue to abuse this glitch, but there is one way to prevent it from falling into a trap. As one Reddit user pointed out, if you want to avoid scammers, you simply have to avoid chemicals. This is at least a functional way for players to continue to enjoy Call of Duty: Warzone while waiting for Raven Software’s promised fix.

