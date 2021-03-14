Asus ROG 5: What can you do with 18GB of RAM?





The Asus ROG 5 has just been launched with up to 16GB of RAM, and if you manage to get a limited release Ultimate model, you’ll get one of the only smartphones in the world with 18GB of RAM! can do. But … what does all that RAM bring to you?

For years, RAM has been used with chipsets and storage space as an abbreviation for phone performance. Broadly speaking, the more RAM you have, the more calls you can make at one time. Currently open applications use RAM as quickly accessible memory, and the extra RAM keeps track of other applications in the background so they can be replaced quickly. Even graphics-intensive games can use a lot of RAM to produce many complex on-screen effects.

The Samsung Galaxy S21, the gold standard for Android phones, has only 8GB of RAM, while the S21 Ultra starts at 12GB and has a maximum of 16GB. In our tests, these phones handled all the tasks that consumers perform, from browsing the Internet to media binging and games. But they are aimed at mainstream consumers.

Therefore, game-focused product producer Asus itself signals performance enthusiast demographics that the new cell phone’s 18GB of RAM is theoretically a luxury that can push many pixels. It is natural to send it.

Does that mean that playing on an 18 GB phone will give you great graphics right away in today’s games? According to experts, this is not the case. As long as you’re playing casual games, you’ll get about the same performance on a phone running 12GB.

However, as a case study, we asked a developer to explain exactly how much RAM would be useful in a AAA mobile game.

(Image Credit: Future) 18GB Question: How do you improve the game now?

Kabam’s Marvel Realm of Champions will star some of the brand’s most iconic heroes in battles between players in a team-based 3v3 arena. I asked Ethan Young of Kabam, the game’s development director, to explain the difference between playing on the old iPhone 6S and playing on the new iPhone 12 Pro, so I wanted him to incorporate the best performing 18GB RAM end. It was. spectrum.

“With 18GB of RAM when playing MARVEL Realm of Champions, you’ll end up with faster load times in long play sessions,” Young told Tech Radar in an email. “Because all assets are cached, more memory is available, which means the game doesn’t have to release and reload assets frequently when MARVEL Realm of Champions needs to use additional memory. Means that. “

As mentioned in the previous article, the Realm of Champions works perfectly well on the 2016 iPhone 6S with 2GB of RAM. Young says Kabam has made some compromises to allow games to be played on older devices. When playing on a mobile phone with 3GB of RAM, the game says, “When players enjoy the game, they need to release and reload assets frequently. More memory allows for more efficient and enjoyable play. Front load assets to be. “

Not surprisingly, the game is designed to be played on a variety of phones with different specifications, and it will take some time before the 18GB RAM device becomes standard. Young is convinced that playing Realm of Champions on a device with 8GB or 12GB of RAM is just as fun.

“The only advantage of having more than 8GB of additional memory is when playing for multiple hours in individual game sessions, but 8GB devices are also capable of extended play,” he said.

But what 18GB of RAM can do for tomorrow’s games, especially mobile esports, is another matter.

(Image credit: future) The game uses 18GB of RAM … if more phones have 18GB of RAM

Mobile games have clearly evolved to take advantage of the more powerful components of mobile phones, and those with graphics comparable to the PC version are already paying attention to Genshin Impact, industry analysis firm Niko Partners’ industry. Jennifer McLean, Vice President of Relations, suggests. However, it may take several years before a game that can truly utilize 18GB of RAM appears.

“As long as game developers take advantage of new, higher RAM devices, they need a good install base before they can create games that require those specifications,” McLean told TechRadar in an email. ..

However, according to McLean, some gamers can actually use 18GB of RAM. “Mobile esports will now greatly benefit from these devices.”

Mobile esports is growing, but is especially accepted in East and Southeast Asia. According to a Niko Partners report, mobile esports revenue was $ 15.3 billion in 2018, of which $ 5.6 billion was generated solely in China, while PC esports revenue was $ 16.1 billion. Mobile esports games have higher install rates than PC and console games, resulting in higher revenue per player.

As mobile esports requires high-performance mobile phones, consumers can naturally be drawn to high-spec devices like the Asus ROG 5. However, it can encourage adoption as well as consumers who play mobile esports professional players and streamers who need these high-performance mobile phones.

“Niko’s data on Asian gamers shows that the hardware and peripherals used by esports competitors and streamers influence gamers and fans to buy those devices,” McLean said. Stated. “Therefore, when we see competitors and streamers adopting these more powerful devices, gamers and fans will follow suit.”

PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile-centric releases of mobile esports outside of East Asia, and future titles such as the still-beta League of Legends: Wildlift and the just-announced PUBG New State. You can see the phenomenon even more mainstream in the United States and Europe.

(Image credit: Future) Magic RAM number

Fortunately, you don’t have to upgrade to 18GB this year. That amount is ambitious, even at the limit of today’s phones, where the 12GB breeze blows through the task.

“I don’t think the smartphone has the exact amount of RAM it needs. It depends on the operating system and application,” said Anshel Sag, an analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy. “For example, my [Samsung] The S21 Ultra uses 10GB and 75% of RAM. So 12GB seems pretty reasonable to give the top-end model some room. “

Since 2020, when the Samsung S20 Ultra first offered it, the phone configuration has had that much RAM, but even 16GB of RAM is an edge case for consumers to consider, Sags said.

Of course, the rules are different for Android and iOS. Even the iPhone 12 Pro Max has only 4GB of RAM, surpassing all other phones released in the Geekbench 5 benchmark (4240 iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. 3518 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra per GSM Arena). This is nothing new. Logically, Apple controls the entire phone hardware and software ecosystem, so it’s always done more in terms of RAM at less cost.

As Engineer.ai founder and CEO Sachin Dev Duggal explained in a 2019 Firstpost interview, this is very different from Android, which needs to work on devices with far more spec configurations.

“Android is built for different devices with different hardware specifications, so we need more memory to run the right code on the right device,” Duggal said. “Also, apps on Android can use as much RAM as they need, which means they’ll collect more data in RAM, and if it’s not used, the data will be cleaned up.”

On the other hand, iOS has several reasons why it requires less RAM, but the main reason is memory management. The Apple operating system says, “The code does not depend on the Java virtual machine to execute, and the app code runs directly on the hardware, which limits the need for RAM to run the virtual machine on iOS.” Explained Duggal.

Given that the article was written in August 2019, that ambitious question is correspondingly archaic from today’s point of view. Duggal said 6GB of RAM was “more than enough to guarantee the future of the device,” and 8GB was suitable for the near future. 4GB of RAM is today’s standard and continues to be overrated from the perspective of global smartphone distribution. After the iPhone 7 and 8, some of the world’s most popular phones outside of China have Samsung Galaxy S8 and S9 (both have 4GB of RAM, according to the April 2020 Yahoo Finance report.

But in the two years since Duggals estimates, Android phones will have more RAM, and developers may start upgrading system requirements for more features and more advanced graphics in the game. there is. The high water mark of RAM rises as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), also known as phone makers, increasingly pack their devices.

“Android is essentially a memory-intensive operating system, so OEMs seem to be looking for ways to raise specs for differentiation, but as apps consume more memory on Android. As we do, we will improve the user experience, “Sag pointed out.

In short, you probably won’t need an 18GB RAM phone for a while, but as always, it’s great to stay ahead of the curve when developers start adapting to the new cutting edge.

