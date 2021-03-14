Try Buffalo Chicken Tots





During the dark days of the Great Fish Sandwich War, many fast casual chains decided to throw their hats into the ring and add seafood sandwiches to their menu. When it comes to chains, the first thing that comes to mind isn’t the fish, but one of them was the Buffalo Wild Wings.

Sandwiches were said to be very good, but it didn’t take long for Buffalo Wild Wings to remember why people like to go to restaurants. It is primarily related to chicken, buffalo sauces, and their endless variations.

The latest combination of the two is an appetizer they call Buffalo Chicken Tots, and once you hear what’s inside, you won’t want to see another fish sandwich for a long time.

According to Chewboom’s Buffalo Gals (bonus points when getting Reference Kids), their Buffalo Chicken Tots take everything you love about the awesomeness of chicken, buffalo sauces, and potato tots into a shareable appetizer. Combine them like you’ve never seen.

Buffalo Wild Wings manages to improve the perfect potato tots.

The buffalo chicken tot contains the bottom layer of the tot, then covered with seasoned chicken, buffalo seasoning, blue cheese crumble, fresno chili, and more buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, and topped with green onions.

It’s similar to nachos, but you have to eat it with a fork and it makes a nice tot. Isn’t it a wonderful time to be alive?

The new Buffalo Chicken Tot is currently available for orders over $ 10 at most Buffalo Wild Wings locations.

What do you think of Guilty Eaters? Isn’t Buffalo Chicken Tots too good to be true? Can you stand waiting to get some? Please let us know by leaving a comment below or join the conversation on our Twitter page.

