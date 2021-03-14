



After a long pause, Banshee-44 finally launched the Wrath of Rasputin Warmind Cell mod. And Destiny 2 players need to buy it now.

The day has finally arrived for Destiny 2 players who have been waiting for the Warmind Cell build to complete. Banshee-44, well known as The Gunsmith, sells the Wrath of Rasputin mod.

Gunsmith sells only the Destiny 2 mod today, March 13th, so players are encouraged to dive into the game and buy the mod immediately. If you’re not sure how Warmind Cell works or use builds in your game, it’s worth choosing this now and worrying about everything else later.

Many Destiny 2 players already have the Wrath of Rasputin mod and various Warmind Cell builds, but other players have only recently shown how viable they are. Their popularity really began to skyrocket during the arrival season when Bungy reintroduced the escalation protocol weapons and some valuable weapon seasons.

However, once players have the weapons to create Warmind Cells, they have learned that there are some important mods to make them even more powerful. Rasputin’s wrath is heading to the top for that hierarchy, but unfortunately it’s been a long time since Banshee-44 sold the mod. Bungie even allowed us to consider a better way to reissue the old mods so that players can enjoy the popular builds. It did because so many players were asking when they could buy Rasputin’s Wrath.

How does Warmind Cells and Rasputin’s wrath work?

The key to the Warmind Cell mod is to create a red ball after a certain number of defeats with the Seventh Seraph weapon. These include Season of the Worthy weapons and weapons reissued from the Escalation Protocol. This is the basic effect of these mods, and the Wrath of Rasputin has the additional bonus of giving players a chance to create a Warmind Cell after a sun splash damage kill.

Its second effect is highly coveted because it turns weapons (and abilities) that don’t create Warmind Cells into Warmind Cell weapons. Anything with sun splash damage, such as Sunshot, Xenophage, or the new Ticuus Divination Bow, can create Warmind Cells with that type of damage. Solar grenades and solar supers can also create warmmind cells.

From there, Destiny 2 players can build Wrathof Rasputin using a variety of Warmind Cell Mods. Some give the cell an explosion debuff, while others allow the player to use the cell in unexpected ways, such as consuming the cell for health regeneration.

But the best use of Rasputin’s wrath is arguably in combination with Global Reach and Warmind’s wrath mods. These two mods further spread the damage to the Warmind Cell, dealing sun damage to each explosion. Therefore, not only will the player’s weapon create Warmind Cells, but Warmind Cells will be able to create Warmind Cells. This is a great combination for wiping out enemies in crowded activities like battlegrounds.

Now that the bungee has decided to oppose the sunset, the Warmind Cell will be viable for the foreseeable future. The developers said they were considering balancing Warmind Cells, but it’s not surprising to see the Wrath of Rasputin and its various builds have some weaknesses. But still, it’s well worth getting the mod now and having fun.

Destiny 2 is now available on all platforms.

