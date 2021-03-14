Gabrielle Carteris of SAG-AFTRA summarizes union functioning during a pandemic – deadline





Gabrielle Carteris, Chairman of SAG-AFTRA, today announced the “bold” of union members, staff, and elected leadership to keep the film and television industry “open and safe” over the past year of the Covid-19 pandemic. I praised “Effort”. At the annual membership meeting of the local Los Angeles union, she said: Losing a loved one, isolation and restriction on our movements. It was challenging. However, adhering to pandemic safety standards is very likely to save our lives. “

She said work was underway to improve the return-to-work protocol that allowed film and television production to resume in June. “As you can imagine, this work is done daily and on weekends, and we’re working with the CDC, epidemiologists, sister unions, employers, and state governments. In fact, today you’re working with it. You won’t know, we have a meeting to discuss further support and interests for our members as we go through this period. “

Carteris also talked about the social justice movement and the role that SAG-AFTRA can play in promoting it. “We have witnessed an awakening in our country over the past year. Our eyes are open to general injustice and we are experiencing moments of calculation. Very diverse. As a union with a strong membership and a deep commitment to reflect the true American scene, we face racism not only in the industry, but in unions, countries, and everywhere we find it. We are committed to achieving true systematic change and playing our part in ensuring a more just and equitable society. “

In her remarks, she also outlined many of the union’s other recent efforts, including the development of standards for intimate coordinators who direct the sex scene in movies and television shows. Development of a sexual harassment reporting app to identify sexual abusers in the workplace. Organize non-union workers and expand membership education and outreach.

Addressing emerging technology challenges is another ongoing effort considered at SAG-AFTRA’s 3rd Annual Labor Innovation and Technology Summit last month. “Our Tech Summit is conducted in collaboration with the AFL-CIO and focuses on how technology is impacting our industry and others,” she said. “This is partly a think tank, partly a conference, partly a conversation with top technology thinkers and practitioners. The future of our work is partly due to dramatic advances in technology. Recognizing that it will be shaped into, we created the summit. We confirmed this ourselves last year as viewing moved to a streaming service almost overnight. We are now a digital conference. We are familiar with technologies such as and webiners. These advances are just the beginning.

“Our society never returns to its pre-pandemic state,” she said. “And part of our conversation at the summit is to help shape how technology changes our lives and workplaces. We need to be at the technology table from the beginning. Despite the pandemic tensions and challenges facing the industry, we have continued to succeed in the field. Despite the difficulties, people still look to the future and unions. They speak of the fact that they are in an era, hoping for the expression and support that SAG-AFTRA provides, including commercials, entertainment contracts, and especially the organization of several new shops over the past few months. Has a recent victory in. “

She concludes her statement with a quote from Rev. Desmond Tutu. “I hope there is light in spite of all the darkness.”

