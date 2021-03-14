Snake Eater is actually a VR simulation





The world-renowned third Metal Gear Solid game depicts the origins of Big Boss in the Cold War … but is it all just an elaborate VR program?

One of the best games in the entire Metal Gear Solid series is the 2004 Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. It was released for PlayStation 2 with Hideo Kojima as the scriptwriter and director. It functions as the first part of the game, which is the predecessor of the series. Set in 1964 and has a former Green Bellett Naked Snake dispatched to the deep and extreme Black Ops mission of the Soviet Union to extract defective scientists working on top secret military projects. ..

In the course of the game, the origins of the Metal Gear program and the hostile Big Boss and Revolver Ocelot were revealed and followed up in later titles. But the popular fan theory goes one step further, with the Snake Eater event being the elaborate virtual reality program Solid Snake actually experienced, Big Boss, the source of the genetic material that cloned him. It understands better and suggests that it will be his greatest. enemy.

Metal Gear franchises have no objection to adopting VR content as a training exercise to better understand their enemies and hone their tactical espionage skills. The original 1998 Metal Gear Solid allowed Solid Snake to use VR missions to allow players to practice outside the main game in the guise of Snake’s training missions. The 1999 extended version of Metal Gear Solid: Integral included hundreds of VR missions to showcase gameplay in different environments. Metal Gear Solid 2: Liberty’s protagonist Raiden’s sons do better with Solid Snake, as theory assumes that Snake was doing prior to the 2008 Metal Gear Solid 4: Patriot gun event. I’ve had countless VR simulations to understand.

The theory points to clues that Snake Eater is a simulation from the beginning. Naked Snake first confused the name of his assignment as “Virtual Mission” instead of the actual name “Virtuous Mission” during the mission briefing before being fixed by the Major Zero. When Naked Snakes are deployed within the Soviet Union, clues resurface if players make end-of-game mistakes, including their own death. The “Game Over” screen, which flashes each time the Naked Snake is killed, contains the text “Time Paradox”. This suggests that Snake has died decades before his fate, as the Big Boss shuts down the program and restarts it earlier. Similarly, killing Revolver Ocelot makes it impossible to follow his past as a recurring enemy of the game, and Roy Campbel criticizes the player for deviating from the timeline.

Of course, all of this could be just a nod or a joke, rather than taking the whole SnakeEater seriously as Solid Snake’s advanced VR production. Naked Snake confusion during a mission briefing at the start of the game can be as easy as a reference to a VR mission added to the integral. This is not out of place for franchises, who often enjoy their own myths casually. Similarly, deviations from the text and timeline do not suggest that the program shuts down in response to the program deviating from the prescribed boundaries, but rather stick to the story he is trying to tell. May be quietly informing you.

The theory that Snake Eater is just an elaborate VR program suggests that the entire game is Assassin’s Creed before Assassin’s Creed, and Snake lives in the memory of his predecessor. However, the story of Naked Snake / Big Boss continues with Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops in 2006, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker in 2010, and Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zero / Phantom Pain. The presence of these follow-ups is slightly below fan theory, but SnakeEater, which exists as a standalone VR experience, is still possible. In any case, Snake Eater is one of the highlights of the acclaimed video game franchise, the earliest story in chronological order, and the most subtle and morally complex video game character ever. I’m shining a light on one.

