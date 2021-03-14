How to create a family calendar on Google





Organizing your own schedule is difficult enough. What if I also need to know the schedule of my friends and family? There is a lot to handle. And that’s where Google Calendar comes in.

If you’ve used it on your own, you may not know about a shared calendar world that everyone can see by enclosing the appointments of the whole family (if you choose to define a “family”). You can easily see all the events in one place.

If you have a Gmail email account, calendar is one of the included features. Click the 9-by-9 grid icon at the top of your inbox. A calendar icon with the number “31” will appear in the colorful box.

You can also view the calendar by typing calendar.google.com in your browser. If you have a Google Calendar app on your smartphone (yes, iPhone users can download it even though it’s a Google app), it’s there.

Find Google Calendar.

Image: Screenshot: Google

Here’s how to get the most out of Google Calendar in your group, whether you’re a relative or a housemate.

Make a family on google

Once you have your own Google account (sign up directly from the Google homepage or Gmail,[アカウントを作成]You can make more use of your calendar by clicking), sharing your calendar, or linking to other accounts. An easy way to do this is to use a family account.

First, you need to create a family on Google. This sounds like something from The Sims, but it’s really just gathering friends, bandmates, members of a reading club, or family to create a digital sharing account. The maximum number of family members is six, and one is appointed as the family manager. Two or more people can create a family account. This is easiest to do in a web browser, but there are also apps such as Google One that can help you build a “family”. You’ll need everyone’s Gmail address to find them and connect those emails to your group account.

If you are a manager, there are several different options for setting everything up.

Add people to your family’s Google web page.

Download Google’s Family Link app.

Use the Google One or Google Assistant app to set up a family account. Find the “Manage Family Groups” setting or use voice search to say “Manage Family Groups”. All of these apps are available on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play App Store.

Set up your family’s Google calendar

Now that you’ve set up your Google Family, you’ll automatically have access to a shared calendar called “Family” (creative, but you can change it later in your calendar settings).On the main calendar page[マイカレンダー]The default family calendar is displayed below.

All added users have access and can edit, delete, and create events. And don’t plan a surprise party in a shared space, as everyone can see everything on the calendar. Also, keep in mind that alerts set on your family’s calendar will be sent to everyone.

Share individual Google calendars with others

Instead of creating a group account, you also have the option to share your personal calendar. This way, you can open your personal calendar settings and open it.[ユーザーを追加]Select to add a user who can view the list of calendars. The added user can view the calendar appointments, but cannot change or delete them. This is more common in work calendars, but the same principles as colleagues and bosses apply to sharing with family / friends / social groups.

When you share your calendar, you can decide what details you want to show to outsiders. For example, instead of showing Hair Appointments at 4:30 pm, you can select Hide Details to show them in your calendar only if you’re free or busy at that time. The appointment looks like a block of busy time to others. If it’s very open, you can keep the list in very specific details, just as you would when viewing a calendar.

I love sharing Google Calendar with my family because my dad always brings me joy to schedule on the calendar. His plan for tomorrow: Drive my mother to work and feed birds and squirrels. A man who has a really great life. pic.twitter.com/DImSlbpW2m

Caroline (@ carofine1121) February 17, 2021

Color code family member

To better organize all your families in your family calendar, decide on a color for each person so you know who’s event is on which day. For my family of two (my boyfriend and me), the default “family” calendar is purple. I am holding an event of that color for us two. The event I’m the only one I want my boyfriend to see is blue. His event is red.

When you edit an event, you’ll see a colorful circle next to the name of the calendar that posts the event. Click the circle and select the color you want to use for that event. If you do not select a color, it defaults to the “family” color.

You’ll notice that the calendar square still has a default purple box in the outline behind the blue for the color-coded events.

Keep it colorful.

Image: Screenshot: Google

Non-family members can be invited to family calendar events, but their guests cannot access the calendar or change settings or event details. It’s a family problem.







