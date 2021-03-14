Can you trust Big Tech with your data?





09:19

What’s the problem?

There are good reasons for the EU and the US to work together on Big Tech. Digital platforms work country-by-country and can only be regulated by a unified approach.

“The problem with free market companies is that they allow different countries to operate different tax laws to attract large companies,” says technology journalist Kate Russell.

So how do you ensure that tech giants pay a fair share without hindering innovation?

Meet an expert

Kate Russell began writing about technology, games, and the Internet in the mid-1990s and has been a regular on the BBC’s flagship technology program Click for over a decade.

She is also the author of Working the Cloud, an internet guidebook.

Joining Stephen Cole and Kate Russell is Steven Levy, Editor-at-Large of Wired Magazine. He was previously Chief Technology Officer of Newsweek.

Levy was awarded the Computer Press Association Award for his 1998 co-authored report on the infamous Year 2000 problem. He has written several books, including Hackers: Heroes of the Computer Revolution.

What does LEVY & RUSSELL say?

Russell believes that the US and EU are taking similar approaches, but simply moving at different paces. “The EU is ahead of the United States,” she says. “The United States has just begun to focus on the monopoly behavior of big tech companies.”

Levy believes the United States is slowing down for fear of choking US companies.

“Of course, the United States has a backstop that doesn’t want to harm US companies,” he says. “And the EU is a little worried about the lack of big tech companies, so they are happy to raise money from fines.”

Levy also believes he doesn’t know what to agree with when granting permits, and believes that future Big Tech regulations will need to be more clear about the data to consumers.

What’s next?

According to Levy, Big Tech companies stopped selling people’s data to advertisers because it was legal when they first started monetizing their products.

“I used my personal information in my ads because I was allowed, but if I create a stricter regulatory infrastructure that doesn’t allow the use of that data, I need to find another way that is better for everyone. I Ours. “

But Russell believes consumers need to take more responsibility for their browsing habits. “If you don’t enjoy being treated like a product, you need to start paying for the services you get for free. That’s the reality.”

This is what Russell thinks Generation Z can lag behind. “Young people are far more aware of the effects of the Internet, cybercrime and misinformation,” she says. “We will see a landscape change from a free provider with power to us who realize we have power.”

Also on the agenda:

Stephen Scheeler, a former Facebook CEO of Australia and New Zealand, explains whether Australia’s breakthrough media law sets a precedent for other countries seeking to force Big Tech to pay the price of journalism.

In collaboration with Martin Scorsese, Bob Dylan and others, Jonathan Taplin, author of Move Fast and Break Things: How Facebook, Google and Amazon Cornered Culture and Undermined Democracy, discusses the cultural implications of not being able to properly scale platforms such as YouTube. To do. Regulation.

Click: For More Stories from Stephen Call’s Agenda

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos