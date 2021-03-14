The re-announced Terraria is finally on Google Stadia





Google Stadia faces an uncertain future due to the closure of its in-house studio, so fans of this service can get really good news. It certainly didn’t help the news come from an ongoing dispute with developer Re-Logic. Due to this situation, the cloud gaming service Terrariaport was first canceled. However, after going back and forth many times, Terrarianow’s Stadia will be released on March 18th.

All the controversy began after Terrariacreator Andrew Spinks discovered that his Google account was locked for some reason. Re-Logic’s YouTube account was also affected by the association with the Spinks account. As with many other users on the Internet, Google couldn’t provide an explanation or reason why the action was taken. There was no way to get the lock back.

Spinks tried to resolve the issue for three weeks before publishing it. He announced on February 8th that the Terraria Stadia port will be cancelled. Re-Logic refused to help a company that mysteriously interfered with its business operations.

The Stadia team intervened as both fans and studios opposed Google. Google restored the Spinks account about a month later. In the episode behind it, Re-Logic has no release date, but reiterated Terraria for Google Stadia.

Paved with obstacles

The road to introducing action-adventure sandbox games to Stadia was very difficult. After all, Terrariais is one of the most popular games in the genre, and listing on Google Stadia greatly enhances cloud gaming services. Already installed on almost all platforms. Without it, Stadia would only have more marketing problems.

The obstacle may not be in the Stadia team, but Google should know it better than it thinks it has gone down quietly. As the March 18 release date approaches, you can start preparing to stream Terraria on Google Stadia right away.

Get ready to unleash your imagination! When Terraria arrives at #Stadia on March 18th, the world will be your canvas. pic.twitter.com/vDbJiANry8

— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) March 10, 2021







