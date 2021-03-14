Pokemon TCG Battle Style Product Review: Elite Trainer Box





Pokemon cards are more popular than ever, and will be even more interesting next week with the release of the latest expansion pack, Sword & Shield: Battle Style. This new set, the fifth main sword and shield expansion, introduces a new mechanic to Pokemon TCG in a single strike and rapid strike battle style. This new mechanic makes this a very playable set, but will it appeal to collectors as well? Battlestyle will be released on Friday, March 19th, but Pokemon Company International has sent several products prior to this release in exchange for a fair review. First, we’re working on our beloved product, the Elite Trainer Box, which will be released in all the latest sets.

The standard Pokemon TCG extension (branded under the current “Sword & Shield” generation title) ETB is a bit different from what you get with a special (or “holiday”) set like The Shining Fate. I will. These do not include promotional cards, but include:

Battle-style 8-pack Dice and damage marker set information for competitive play and a checklist of all cards for expansion This battle-style brand features a secret rare sleeve on the box itself, above The photo box itself folds into a huge poster Pack artwork Energy card Pokemon TCG rules etc. Battle style elite trainer box. Credit: TPCIBattle Styles Elite Trainer Box. Credit: TPCI

There are two boxes available for this extension, showing both Rapid Strike Urshifu and Single Strike Urshifu. I received a cool, deep blue Rapid Strike Box. The box itself is beautiful and perfect for storing cards, but I was a little disappointed to see the strange side of the Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box continue here. The sleeve of the card has a matte finish instead of the glossy finish of the sleeve before the shining fate. This style may have been chosen to make the matte sleeve easier to use on competitive decks, but as a collector, it’s a shame how the matte finish mutes the holographic glow of the best cards in the set. .. This is the only issue with this same product at Shining Fates and one of the issues with the Battle Styles Elite Trainer Box. Otherwise, a beautiful product.

But now let’s get down to what we all are hype. The actual card.

Battle style card.Credits: Pokemon TCGI Impressions of Pokemon TCG: Battle Style

Breaking a battle-style pack was explosive. When the series was first announced, some influencers thought it was made exclusively for Pokemon TCG players and weren’t sure if it would be a collectable set. That’s obviously not the case. The set is certainly designed to make real TCG gameplay dynamic, but the artwork in the set is one of the best sword and shield extensions ever.

Battle style card. Credit: TPCI

The set consists of standard (common, uncommon, rare) cards, holo, Pokemon V, Pokemon VMAX, full art, full art alternate art, rainbow rare, and gold cards. One of the lacking battle styles seen in other recent sets is the Amazing Rare Card. I hope this will come back in a future set, but the battle style feels like it’s complete. The strength of battle style is not only exciting rare cards, but also beautiful artwork of Commons.

What Pokemon card games are good at is developing a story in the process of multiple cards. Artwork like this makes the set memorable. For example, Roaring Skys is not only as a set of incredible Shaymin and Rayquaza cards, but also as a set where Meowth is trying to bite a berry with a card creeping against Inkay, and Inkay’s card shows Inkay. I always remember being there. Take off with berries with meowth inked in the background. In battle style, the Pignite card indicates that Pokemon is pigouting in the buffet, and Tyranital Alternate Art is probably the most coveted card in the set, from the same buffet with Pignite in the background. Tyranital shows another angle of the passed scene. I wasn’t lucky enough to draw that card, but I’m certainly breaking the pack until I do. Mienfoo’s card is also associated with Empoleon’s Alternate Art card, so it’s not the only one that connects to other cards.

Battle style card. Credit: TPCI

The artwork here has a huge personality, a subtle personality, and introduces Pokemon in a role that is not normally seen. Tyranitar is a great longtime fan of Pokemon, as it is often shown on the card as a fierce attacker. See here the more casual and friendly side of it.

Battle style card.Credit: Overall Pokemon TCG

We’ll take a closer look at the set in the Booster Box review, but the set seems to be generous with pull rates and provides a fun experience of opening the pack.

Pokemon Card Games: Battle Style will be released on March 19th, but if you’re lucky, you can find builds and battle boxes with upcoming expansion packs in your local game store.

