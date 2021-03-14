Expert: A chipwork group to improve outlook, but not a game changer





A major industry group in China’s chip industry announced Thursday that it would set up a working group with a US-based industry group. Experts say this will improve communication in the semiconductor industries of both countries, but may not change the situation facing China’s domestic sector.

Chips made of semiconductor materials are an integral component at the heart of economic growth and technological innovation. They are also one of the sources of tension in Sino-US relations.

As Beijing and Washington compete for technology, the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA) and the American Semiconductor Industry Association have set up workgroups to discuss issues such as intellectual property and trade policy.

Wang Xiaolong, director of research at ICWise, a research provider focused on the Chinese semiconductor industry, said:

But while that was the first step, Wang said the working group, and even the Biden administration, would not radically change the situation facing China’s semiconductor industry.

“This is because China’s national power gradually approaches the United States and does not allow the United States to surpass China, limiting China’s tech industry, but the United States still needs to work with China,” Wang said. Said.

The tip industry is one of the largest export industries for the United States and one of the few industries that maintains a trade surplus with China. According to official data, US semiconductor companies will have global sales of approximately $ 200 billion in 2019, with China accounting for 36% of sales.

However, China, the world’s largest semiconductor purchasing country, lags behind domestic production. According to data, of the $ 143 billion worth of chips sold in China in 2020, about $ 23 billion was produced in China, or only about 16%.

The semiconductor industry was a bottleneck issue for China. But the king said Beijing would be in a more difficult situation if it were politicized.

In 2020, the United States sanctioned Chinese tech giant Huawei, blocking component procurement and access to chips from manufacturers that use US technology in their manufacturing processes. This put pressure on Huawei, but the company turned its attention to domestic chip development and manufacturing.

In the future, Washington’s dominance of Huawei and other businesses may weaken in terms of absolute strength, but it will become more sophisticated and accurate, Wang said.

This is all because the world is facing a global chip shortage due to the pandemic. And with senior Chinese and US officials scheduled to meet next week, hopes and doubts about future cooperation remain.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos