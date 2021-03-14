PUBG Mobile India release, PUBG Mobile 1.3 update, patch notes, APK download link, TapTap





Many Indian PUBG enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the resumption of PUBG Mobile India, but the game doesn’t seem to start in the near future. PUBG Mobile India has been reported to be released in the coming weeks, but the company has not yet issued an official statement regarding the resumption of PUBG Mobile India.

DNA Web Team March 14, 2021

1. PUBG Mobile 1.3 update

PUBG Corp recently released a global update for PUBG Mobile 1.3 with several new features such as Hundred Rhythms Mode and Clowns’ Tricks Gameplay.

2. Rewards to players

Game developers have announced that players will receive a series of rewards for updating PUBG Mobile 1.3 between March 9th and March 14th.

3. How to download and update PUBG Mobile 1.3

PUBG Mobile can be downloaded and updated from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

4. Size of PUBG Mobile 1.3 update for Android and iOS devices

Android users need 640MB of free space to download the new PUBG Mobile 1.3 patch. Meanwhile, iOS users will need 1.55GB of storage space to get updates, Sportskeeda reported.

5. PUBG Mobile 1.3 update patch notes

Some of the patch notes are: New Gun: Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle, New Vehicle-Motor Glider, New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival, Hundred Rhythm Mode (from 9th March), Clown’s Trick Gameplay (3) (From 31st March) Melee weapon display, performance and system improvements, Royale Pass Season 18: HUNDRED RHYTHMS (from 17th March).

6. How to download updates using the TapTap app

You can also use the TapTap app to download the 1.3 update to your device.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.3 updates using TapTap: “Gamers can download the latest PUBG Mobile 1.3 updates using the TapTap application by following the steps below. First, visit the official TapTap website and use the app. Need to be downloaded, Sports Keeda reported.

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India and Indian gamers should not download this game.

