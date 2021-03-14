United Arab Emirates Strengthens Competitiveness in Attracting Global Technology Companies





US Consulate General and other officials visiting Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), the regulator of Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), an integrated free zone technology park, recently welcomed the US Consulate General to Dubai, where DSOA’s space, digital transformation, entrepreneurship and technology I visited the Innovation Center in Dubai. , And an outstanding academic and technical center.

Dr. Mohammed al-Zaroni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSOA, met Philip Frein of the United States (USA) Consul General at DSOA headquarters in Dubai, after which he was given some of the major facilities on the premises, including: I guided you to. UAE Luna Mission Incubator, Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec) at Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center.

In addition, the Consul General visited DSO’s HP Innovation Center and the new campus of Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai (RIT-Dubai). The first phase of construction of this campus was recently completed with an investment of approximately 200 million dirhams.

Philip Frein described the visit to DSO and the tour of the facility as follows: Developed by facilitating collaboration between academic and research institutes and global technology giants. “

“Given the UAE’s unique infrastructure on a regional and international scale, US-UAE cooperation extends across the vertical market, attracting entrepreneurs and start-ups from a variety of technology-focused industries. . “

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni emphasized that investing in the development of robust infrastructure for the technology sector is closely tied to building a unique technical skill set academically. Together, they accelerate digital transformation and provide new opportunities for the digital economy sector and technology plannership.

It will also strengthen its competitiveness in attracting international technology companies in Dubai and the wider United Arab Emirates, and support the existing extraordinary partnership between DSOA and US technology companies.

Dr. Al Zarooni said: United Arab Emirates Minister and Dubai Ruler, to make Dubai a model for the smart city of the future. “

He presented a visit to the US Consulate General as a dynamic integrated ecosystem where DSOA enables innovators, entrepreneurs and digital professionals and fosters young talent to adopt solutions for the knowledge and innovation-based economy. He said he was talking about the amount of opportunity to do.

Distinction

Dr. Yousef Al Assaf, President of RIT-Dubai, welcomed the US Consulate General’s visit to the institute’s new campus. The campus includes academic and advanced experimental facilities with a total area of ​​30,000 square meters that can accommodate up to 2,000 students. He emphasized that RIT-Dubai will award direct degrees from the United States across a variety of disciplines, including technology, innovation, engineering and advanced science, and will graduate from talented young people who can take UAE to new heights. ..

The Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority has implemented smart city solutions throughout the DSO premises in line with its smart city strategy, making it a preferred destination for technology-focused enterprises.

Previously, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director of Dubai Customs (DC), received a delegation from a US mission in Dubai led by Philip Frayne of the US Consulate General.

The delegation appreciated Dubai Customs’ constant efforts to combat counterfeiting and protect the rights of American brand owners.

Musabi reaffirmed Dubai Customs’ enthusiasm to strengthen cooperation with the US diplomatic mission to support commercial relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States. The United States is Dubai’s third largest trading partner, with 31.7 billion dirhams of mutual trade in the first half of 2020.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos