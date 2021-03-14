NPD: Bowser’s Angry Claws Top US Sales Chart in February 2021





February felt angry, or at least Bowser’s anger. The NPD Group confirmed this week that Super Mario 3D World has returned to the switch platform with revenge to become the best-selling game in US retail stores last month. Not only that, NPD has confirmed that Super Mario 3D World + Bowers Fury is already the second-selling game of the year. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is Nintendo’s (second) best-selling Wii game expansion switch port with an all-new free roaming campaign mode.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War remained strong in 2nd place due to a temporary defeat by Gigacat Mario, followed by a surprise entry in the form of Persona 5: Strikers! Yes, Atlus’ Persona SMT spin-off series is back in the top 10 NPD software with Shin Sangoku Musou style gameplay.

Little Nightmares II is another new release that has made it into the Top 10 of Software. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has revealed that the sequel to Tarsier Studios’ puzzle platform has already sold over 1 million copies on all platforms since it was officially released on February 11.

NPD confirms that US retail sales for the entire gaming industry were US $ 4.6 billion, up 35% year-on-year. Of course, software sales continue to hold the largest share at $ 4 billion, but console hardware sales in particular were $ 406 million, up 121% year-on-year. While the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console hardware last month, Sony’s PlayStation 5 won the title of best-selling (total sales) four months after the new platform hit the market.

Meanwhile, NPD said Nintendo Switch’s lifetime dollar sales exceeded those of the Nintendo DS as of last month, making Switch the second-selling platform in the United States (after the original Wii). I am.

February 2021 Top 10 Software Sales (All Platforms) Game Platforms 1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowers Fury * Switch 2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS5 / Xbox Series X | S / PS4 / Xbox One / PC3. Persona 5: Striker PS4 / Switch / PC 4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mile Morales PS5 / PS45. Madden NFL21 PS4 / Xbox One / PC / Stadia 6. Little Nightmares IIPS5 / Xbox Series X | S / PS4 / Xbox One / Switch / PC / Stadia 7. Assassin’s Belief: Valhara PS5 / Xbox Series X | S / PS4 / Xbox One / PC / Stadia 8. Mario Cart 8: Deluxe * Switch 9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons * Switch 10. Call of Obligation: Modern Warfare PS4 / Xbox One / PC

* Digital sales not included

