(ARKK), (CRSP)-Seven ARKK stocks with technical support and upward potential

The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) spent another stormy morning on Friday as the cruel months continued. While the share of popular tech ETFs fell 18.9% last month, Bank of America technical analyst Stephen Satmeier said Friday that some technical images of ARKK and its top stocks are more bullish than they seem. Said.

ARKK Technical Image: On Friday, Suttmeier said the ARKK ETF is still raising the 26-week and 40-week moving averages. This is a bullish indicator.

“ARKK has so far supported these MAs in the range of $ 118.85 to $ 104.74, from mid-February to early March, $ 126.67 (38.2%), $ 132.98 (50%) and $ 139.28. It’s bouncing back to the major retracement of (61.8%).) “Satmeier said.

Trading Ideas: Suttmeier said ARKK’s overall technical situation is bullish, but some of its top holdings are also well-established from a technical standpoint.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) withstood a 50% fix from mid-January to March, he said. So far, technical support ranges from $ 132 to $ 115, suggesting that the rally may resume in the near future.

According to Suttmeier, EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is also testing key technical support ranging from $ 124 to $ 111. A breakout to the rise could push stock prices between $ 171 and $ 200, he said.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) seems to have formed a bearish double-top pattern in January and February. However, Satmeier said Friday that stock prices have recently risen above $ 80.50 suggest that the double-top has failed. This is a bullish indicator.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) also maintains an important level of support around $ 600, according to Suttmeier. He said bounces suggest that Tesla could recover to the next resistance level between at least $ 780 and $ 804.

Suttmeier is a stake in ARKK, Teradyne, Inc. Charts from (NASDAQ: TER), Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG), and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) also suggest that a technical bounce is imminent.

Benzinga’s view: Suttmeier’s bullish technical analysis of these seven stocks suggests a short-term rise. However, Bank of America also has a purchase rating on six of the seven stocks mentioned, suggesting more than short-term trading. The only exception is the neutral rated Tesla.

Photo by Mayo Fi of Unsplash.

