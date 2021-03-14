Bravely Default 2: Ointment Maker Guide





Due to the nature of the gambler, Salve-Maker is an optional job in Bravely Default 2, but it’s just as useful as any other job you’ll find throughout the story. In fact, these are good support type jobs, much like the Oracle described in the previous guide. But in contrast, ointment makers don’t like to cast spells. They prefer to use player consumables from within their inventory. We’ll talk more about this in the Salve-Maker Guide.

Ointment Maker Guide and Overview

Ointment maker is the only in-game job that makes special use of items collected from your adventure, or what you buy from the store. Their compounding skill is their signature ability, where the character picks several items and mixes them together to create one much more powerful item for use in combat. This is a healing item or throwing projectile to inflict damage or other effects.

Ability of ointment maker

Formulation: Combine two items to create a variety of interesting effects. Investigate: Scrutinize all enemies to reveal HP, vulnerabilities, and families – Expand 32 MP cost area: Use items with multiple targets instead of one – 55 MP cost Philtre: Target Attempts to Enchant – 22 MP Cost Resurrection: Resurrection Knock-50% of HP Recovered Off Target – HP Cost 25% Status Conscious: More likely to cause status illness – Passive / 1 Slot Heart Break: Performs a highly effective physical attack on charmed targets – 1BP Cost Thrust and Parry: Reduces damage taken by 15% x the number of equipped weapons. When the highwind or dual wheel passive ability is enabled, the damage is further reduced by 20% – Passive / 1 Slot BP Tonic: Mix a drug that increases BP by 1 and administer it to the target – 7500 pg Cost BP Depletion : Increase the drug that reduces mixed BP by 1 and administer it to the target – 9000 pg cost analysis: Perform a rapid physical attack on the target to reveal the vulnerability. During the next 3 turns, attacks on monsters in that family will deal damage that exploits the vulnerability – 30 MP Cost Healing Item Amp: Increases the effectiveness of all healing items by 50% – Passive / 1 Slot Altitude Compounding: Combines 3 items for an exciting range of effects. Double BP Tonic: Mix a drug that raises blood pressure by 2 and administer it to the target – 15000 pg cost Multimix Elixir: Make 5 copies of the item and administer it to the target on a regular basis.

Special product of ointment maker

Specialty I: Master Medic After every battle, you will receive one healing herb and one magical herb. Also, items may not be consumed when used. Specialty II: The effectiveness of all items increases when the undisturbed user is empty. The effects of the compound are also enhanced, reducing the BP cost of all abilities by one.

Ointment maker weapon affinity

Sword: C Dagger: A Ax: A Spear: E Bow: C Cane: C Shield: B

Overview of ointment maker

As you can imagine, if you decide to use an ointment maker, you’ll need a lot of potions and ethers, so it’s a good idea to stock up on them. Their gimmick is to fuse those items into a better version of them, providing an absurd amount of healing and support in the course of combat. I mentioned healing because it is the best for them. Equipped with the right passives and their unique specialties, they can provide the same amount of burst healing as white mages. Advanced Compounding further enhances this item fusion feature by allowing you to fuse three items instead of two.

Compounding should be the number one reason to use Salve-Maker, but don’t let this get in the way of other very useful kits. They have great passive abilities, and Thrust and Parry are one of the best, if not really the best, defense skills in a dual wield game, basically taking 50 overall damage. % Reduce. Dual wield party characters must always have this ability. By doing so, you can wear much lighter armor than heavy armor, which has a greater effect, but you can see that it has the same defense.

Ointment makers are packed with useful abilities. Almost all of them have uses, and all you need to pair them is the one that your team lacks most. If you decide to use white mages as sub-jobs, they are very well paired with them. Enable a second specialty through a passive, such as the Brave Bearer’s Sub-Job Specialty 2 Passive skill. This allows the entire team to use a high degree of compound interest. This means that Elixir and its upgraded versions are available to the entire party. This will completely replenish your HP and MP. If this isn’t attractive, I don’t know what it is. If you want to take a more aggressive approach, make sure you have the thief’s attack item amp ability, as it is imperative that you do a fair amount of damage to the item.

There is no shortage of job combos that can be done by an ointment maker. This class is one of my personal favorites, easily being one of the most versatile jobs in the game and with efficiency that never drops until very late after the game. The usefulness they bring to the battle is undeniably enormous, and I recommend unlocking them as soon as possible. It is at the beginning of Chapter 3.

At the end of this ointment maker guide, we’ll start with an impermeable fortress and finally look at the job asterisks held by the Hollograd general.

Bravely Default 2 is only available on Nintendo Switch.

