Civic Tech website Marketplace.city raises another $ 1 million





Written by Benjamin Fried, March 15, 2021 | STATESCOOP

Marketplace.city, which helps the city government find and procure technology solutions, announced last week that its four-year-old business raised $ 1 million in new investment.

According to Marketplace.city, the latest round of funding was led by Chicago venture capital fund Network Ventures and Colorado-based Principio Capital.

With more than 200 customers worldwide, Marketplace.city plans to use new funds to increase the number of city governments used to raise IT purchases and further develop new in-house search tools for governments in a press release. Said. Procurement known as Clearbox.

The Marketplace.city website aggregates public sector contracts, allowing city procurement personnel to learn about future vendors’ past businesses with other municipalities and interconnecting cities and vendors. Helps to do. Launched in 2017, the company was spun off from a 2016 project launched in New York and was then known as the Mayor’s Department of Technology Innovation (now the Mayor’s Office of Chief Technology Officer). ..

In a press release, Marketplace.city CEO Chris Foreman said, “With the addition of non-contact services, public health, public works and public safety to the digital economy, more and more technology investment is being made outside the traditional information technology sector. “. “This change is being accelerated by COVID-19, and social justice demands greater transparency and accountability. Local governments are under great pressure to innovate, but informed purchase decisions. We rely on us because we lack the data, resources, and time to do so. “

Citing data from the Urban Institute, the company estimates that state and local governments spend about $ 3.1 trillion annually, of which $ 100 billion is spent on technology. The pandemic also prompted a surge in IT spending, with states and cities equipping remote workforces, building new public websites and digital services, and issuing emergency contracts to support unemployment systems.

Marketplace.city says it will consider adding new customers, but to Clearbox, a new vendor search tool that collects data on government contracts and provides procurement personnel with an overview of the current market for IT products. Will use some of our recent investments. .. This tool was created in collaboration with Aurora, Illinois officials who procured several law enforcement and surveillance technologies using the platform.

In addition to Aurora, other Clearbox customers include San Francisco. Las Vegas; Kansas City, Missouri; Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos