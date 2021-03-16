Genshin Impact Update 1.4 Hacked Account: Here’s how miHoYo can fix it:





Since its release, “Genshin Impact” has been extremely popular since last year. The game will receive one of the biggest updates to date, the March 17th “Genshin Impact” 1.4 update. This update adds new weapons, items, character Rosalia and more. However, although they are excited about the update, some players seem to be experiencing unhappiness with the impact of Genshin Impact.

“Genshin Impact” hacks account

Players are already very excited about upcoming updates, and even more, but at a recent point in time, players are still suffering from major problems. Over the past few days, many players have actually been hit by a massive hack and either lost access to their “Genshin Impact” account or their account was completely destroyed.

This made players very nervous about losing all their hard-earned in-game progress to hackers and not getting anything back. Players are skeptical of attending miHoYo’s official event because they are concerned that the link is actually a phishing link and could hack the player.

Two-factor authentication

The community is currently requiring miHoYo to do two-factor authentication to increase security changes, but there are no updates from miHoYo at this time. Currently, miHoYo has issued a statement regarding the ongoing hackathon. This crippled many good players and made other players disappear.

Many people actually believe that there may have been some data breach since the end of miHoYo. But, as stated in their statement, this doesn’t seem to be the case. The statement was then translated by Reddit user u / uijbg.

MiHoYo statement

A statement from miHoYo thanked people for contacting us and is currently discussing how developers can enhance their security system. Given the information they have at this time, they already have a significant number of security layers and are not seeing any signs of leaks.

It was pointed out that many hacked players were most likely due to information being provided on fake websites. They said they want their players not to be the victims of these fake websites. It was also pointed out that the security of the account will be strengthened.

According to the DualShockers article, the details of “enhanced security” have not yet been revealed, but it is speculated that 2FA is actually the most logical option in this situation. This takes into account the actual rate at which the left and right sides of the account are hacked. With the Genshin Impact 1.4 update coming soon and the Genshin Impact 1.5 update being tested, there’s still a lot of in-game excitement. However, security is the only thing that bothers players.

