Encrypted messaging app Signal seems to be blocked in China





The Signal Messenger app is displayed on smartphones in Hong Kong, China.

Roy Liu | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Guangzhou, China The encrypted messaging app Signal has ceased operation in China and is now only accessible via a virtual private network (VPN).

China is blocking many foreign apps and services, including those from Facebook and Google. However, Signal was not previously banned by the so-called Great Firewall.

Signal claims to be end-to-end encrypted. That is, both the company itself and outsiders can view the content of the message between the sender and the intended recipient. This also means that authorities cannot snoop messages.

CNBC tested Signal on three different devices, but the message didn’t pass. This suggests that it is blocked by the authorities. This app was available for download from Apple’s China App Store.

The signal could not be commented immediately when contacted by CNBC.

However, the messaging app worked even when used with a VPN. VPNs or virtual private networks allow users to connect to servers around the world to protect their privacy and circumvent Internet restrictions.

The blockade of signals in China highlights the increase in Internet censorship in the world’s second largest economy.

Signal downloads surged earlier this year after rival WhatsApp changed its terms of use to share some data with its parent company Facebook.

According to Sensor Tower, Signal is relatively small in China, with 510,000 downloads from Apple’s App Store so far. However, the app provided a rare way to send encrypted messages over an external platform without using a VPN.

Still, China’s dominant messaging app remains WeChat, owned by Tencent, which has more than a billion users.

