Telenet nominates three 5G vendors, including Google Cloud and Cloud Native





As a move that will revolutionize the way network operators think and communicate their next-generation network plans, Belgian triple-play service provider Telenet is a multi-vendor 5G network that combines Ericsson, Nokia and Google Cloud technologies. Announced the rack deployment plan. ..

Telenet, Belgium’s third-largest mobile operator and known under the BASE brand, is to use Ericsson’s (existing radio access vendor’s) 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment and Nokia’s 5G core applications. ..

In addition, the operator states that it will run Nokia 5G core applications on Google Cloud Anthos instances in telenet data centers. Anthos is Google Cloud’s Kubernetes-based distributed managed application platform for edge deployment, with a specific version for network operators called Anthos for Telecom, announced a year ago.

“Google Cloud’s Anthos for Telecom allows operators to run Nokia core devices and other applications that previously needed to be integrated into the network via physical hardware and cloud-native services. As a result, operators can run. We will be able to implement innovation and respond to market needs much faster, “Telenet said in its 5G network announcement.

Nokia and Google Cloud are well-known to each other and in January announced a partnership to develop the next generation of cloud-native telco applications for edge platforms, starting with 5G core capabilities.

This isn’t the first time network operators have announced that they are working with cloud platform giants as part of their 5G strategy.

However, notably, I think this is the first in the industry, Telenet is the cloud platform of choice as part of the 5G network procurement process, in addition to the choice of suppliers for wireless access and core network systems. It includes the choice of partner. It will make a big difference in how operators think about and implement network evolution plans. If such an announcement had been made 18 months ago, it would have been a lot of frowns, but now it’s a notable landmark, but it’s not a big surprise.

“We are on the eve of the next step in technological evolution. 5G goes far beyond wireless technology systems. It is an engine of innovation and an opportunity for other ways of working, automation and analysis. “Telenet’s CTIO Micha Berger said.

“But like any other next generation, it all starts with the development of high-performance networks. It’s important to choose the right suppliers and partners. Therefore, in partnership with Ericsson, Nokia and Google Cloud, in Belgium Deploying future-proof mobile networks, 2G, 3G, 4G or 5G. This partnership and collaboration between the parties is unique and keeps us at the center of innovation with cutting-edge technology, “he adds. I did.

Telenet is also focusing on ongoing 5G service development, partnerships, and testing of services such as 5G-enabled fixed wireless access (FWA), in Belgium after market leaders Proximus (formerly Belgacom) and Orange Belgium. It is the second largest mobile operator. Belgium has not yet held a 5G spectrum auction, but in July 2020, national regulator BIPT granted five companies a temporary 5G license to enable the development of the 5G services market. did.

In 2020, Telenet generated revenue of € 2.58 billion and operating profit of € 594 million. Last year it ended with 2.8 million mobile subscribers, 1.8 million video customers and nearly 1.7 million fixed broadband subscribers.

–Telecom TV Editor Ray Le Maistre

