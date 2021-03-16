Windows 10 out-of-band update fixes printer BSOD bug





Popular with the acronym BSOD, the Blue Screen of Death is one of Microsoft’s long-lasting legacy, regardless of the version of Windows released. Horrible error messages that rudely stop what you might be doing can be caused by almost seemingly random causes, from copying files to running some programs. The latest trigger was just an attempt to print. Fortunately, the situation got out of hand and Microsoft decided to fix it earlier than planned.

BSODs typically shut down the entire operating system when a particular operation hits a Windows code violation or bug. Unfortunately, these reasons can be as arcade as the error messages that these blue screens display to panicked users. For example, in this latest scenario, the user only knows that he was trying to use the printer normally before jumping to this malicious screen.

Microsoft became aware of this issue and published a temporary workaround for those affected. A fix is ​​planned, but under normal circumstances users would have to wait for the next “Tuesday Update” to be publicly available. Some users, especially corporate users, would not have been able to wait for the day before losing valuable time.

Microsoft has issued an out-of-band update just for that. In other words, it’s ready to use. Unfortunately, the company doesn’t provide any information about the cause of the bug or which particular printer or app can trigger a BSOD in the first place. Perhaps everyone just wants to keep their PC up to date every day.

Note that the patch itself has another known issue that can affect a particular user under very specific conditions. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem to be serious enough to guarantee yet another patch (which may come next week), and breaking news includes workarounds for those struck by it.

