Tech Will Drop, Then Soar





Innovation vs. inflation is a real battle … why is Luke Lango making a big bet on innovation … but be prepared for some market tantrums when inflation comes

I have a challenge …

Meanwhile, innovative tech stocks have generated three- and four-digit returns in recent months.

On the other hand, these stocks are very sensitive to rising interest rates. The higher (and faster) the rate (they have come), the more pain technology investors will experience.

If you are a tech investor, you already know this. Your tech stocks are probably still down from mid-February highs.

The bottom line is, for now, the big story is rising interest rates and, by extension, inflation.

As interest rates rise and the threat of inflation increases, so does the pressure on technology. Over the last few weeks, we’ve already seen a shift from technology to traditional value stocks.

Therefore, investors are facing serious problems …

Is it time to take advantage of technology?

This is the main story we plan to track in the digest in the coming months. Fortunately, we have the advantage of being able to take advantage of the perspective of super-growth expert Luke Lango.

For new digest readers, Luke’s specialty is to find small market-leading innovators who are pioneering explosive trends. Of course, this focus means that he is very exposed to the recent weaknesses of this sector.

So how does Luke see this rise in interest rates and the threat of inflation?

That’s what we dive into today.

In short, expect volatility. Inflation is likely to occur. But Luke believes it won’t go up to a level that undermines the potential to build long-term wealth in technology.

It’s time to prepare mentally for the roller coaster market. It’s coming, but a long-term focus on innovative disruptors is a way to make a lot of money in the last decade.

*** Inflation and innovation slug match

Dive directly into the latest updates to Luke’s Thursday Innovation Investor subscribers.

Are you ready for a blockbuster boxing match?

That’s exactly what is being prepared for the stock market in the coming months.

In one corner, there is an economic headwind with a long record of a bull market plunge and stagnant growth. It’s inflation.

In the other corner, there is a strong wind tailwind of wealth creation, with a similarly extensive history of casting millionaires and millionaires: innovation.

Luke emphasizes the recent traffic between these two dynamics and how they affect tech stocks.

“Technology and growth stocks focused on the same innovations blamed in late February have rebounded violently in March,” he said.

Luke points out that the Nasdaq is up 6% from today’s recent lows a week ago, as I wrote on Monday morning. Meanwhile, many small tech stocks have risen double digits over the same period.

*** What about innovation that beats inflation?

Return to Luke:

On Wednesday, we received a large amount of data that broadly emphasized that today’s inflation remains restrained and that the “yield surge” seen in the financial markets will cool … so far.

First, the US Department of Labor reported that the consumer price index (CPI-U) of all urban consumers, a widely accepted substitute for inflation, rose 0.4% month-on-month in February. This was in line with expectations, along with the 0.1% to 0.5% CPI-U increase seen since June 2020.

In other words, it’s a “normal” reading, not an anomalous reading, and broadly implies that inflation today remains subdued despite the fear of Wall Street.

This is especially true when canceling energy prices. Excluding energy, the CPI-U rose very little, only 0.1% month-on-month.

Again, this only further emphasizes the idea that inflation is not here today.

As Luke’s second point, he highlights a strong 10-year Treasury auction from last week.

In context, the US Treasury frequently hosts auctions, and the Treasury sells bonds to buyers.

Demand is often seen as an indicator of whether yields will rise. In essence, greater demand means more buyers, which pushes up Treasury prices and lowers yields (price and yield move in the opposite direction).

It works the other way around — weak demand means fewer buyers, which lowers Treasury prices and raises yields.

Go back to Luke about what happened last week:

During February, a number of Treasury auctions were held with very weak demand. This weak demand has disrupted the bond market, boosted yields and caused a temporary meltdown in the equity market.

But Wednesday afternoon, the US Treasury’s 10-year auction went well. Demand recovered to “normal” levels, with a bid-to-call ratio of 2.38, but an average annual average of 2.42 (that is, there were $ 2.38 worth of bids if sold by the $ 1 Treasury. ).

This backlash against normal auction demand shows that there is a sufficient desire for Treasury securities at current prices. Combined with tame inflation data, this data increasingly supports the idea that the worst “yield surge” will end and the Treasury yields will rise dramatically over the next month. ..

So while the recent edge is heading for innovation, be prepared for inflation to recede.

*** Inflation will skyrocket this spring, putting pressure on tech stocks

Luke is not a round-eyed optimist who can only see the blue sky beyond technology.

He quickly says investors need to be prepared for more weaknesses. It is important to adopt the right way of thinking.

Return to Luke:

There is considerable inflation in April, May and June.

This is because the global economy closed a year ago and CPI-U growth turned negative month-on-month for the third straight month. In the second quarter, you may see a series of CPI and PCE measurements in excess of 2%.

This can upset the stock market — and in the coming months it could cause another mini-meltdown on tech stocks and our portfolio.

But what do you guess?

Like this meltdown, these meltdowns are a great purchase opportunity.

*** Three reasons why you can achieve great results by continuing your course with technology

Luke’s first reason focuses on the major changes associated with disruptive innovators.

State-of-the-art technology companies are changing the way we eat, play, work and shop. And it makes the world wider, healthier, cleaner, faster, cheaper and better.

They will not stop changing the world because yields are rising or inflation is rising.

From Luke:

These innovators will continue to change the world over the next decade, regardless of what the yields here will be in the coming months.

And as the disruptive world changers, these companies will unleash great economic value throughout the 2020s.

Luke believes that early investors will be rewarded and looks back on this early 2021 volatility in much the same way that early Amazon and Netflix investors look back on volatility in the early 2000s.

The second reason behind “continue the course” is that the big evaluation from a long-term perspective is positive.

Now, one thing is that innovative stocks have a bright future. Another is predicting cash flow, entering different discount rates, calculating numbers and actually building models to reach different growth potentials. But that’s what Luke did. This may be the reason why he is ranked number one among more than 15,000 investment professionals according to TipRanks.

Return to Luke:

… Valuing equities by creating a broad and comprehensive 10-year P & L and cash flow model for each portfolio company.

Basically, it forecasts the revenue, profit, and cash flow of each company by 2030. Then plug these assumptions into various evaluation models (EPS exit model, EBITDA exit model, DCF model, etc.) and mathematically weigh the results to create the final result. Price target.

Over the past few weeks, we have extensively tested and fine-tuned these models. result? We are confident that our stock is undervalued more than ever.

Luke writes that if the portfolio is filled with top-notch, high-quality innovators, rising rates do not change the potential for multi-bagger returns.

Finally, the third reason Luke believes that innovation outweighs inflation is that the inflation we see is temporary.

From the latest information from innovation investors:

This is a big one.

I’ve acknowledged. There is a risk of inflation. Lots of financial and financial stimulus. Lots of disgusting demand. The two will combine in 2021 leading to a surge in consumer demand for “things.” The supply of these “things” remains relatively low, as the supply chain is not yet operating at 100% capacity.

Large demand + limited supply = higher price …

But that rough analysis misses technology, which is the most important element of the “inflation equation.”

Luke points out that technology makes everything cost-effective and time-efficient. In doing so, it actually creates deflationary pressure.

Return to Luke:

Don’t you believe me

Believe in the numbers.

The first website was published on the World Wide Web in August 1991. It’s basically when the public Internet is “born” and when the Internet begins to dominate the world.

Prior to that, the United States averaged over 3% of core PCE growth. However, since 1995, core PCE growth has not remained consistently above 2.5%.

Moreover, since 2010, the United States has not even sustained 2% core PCE growth.

Luke writes that the most important thing here is that the impact of technology deflation on the US economy will only accelerate in the near future.

Given this, he believes that the market tantrum on inflation is short-sighted …

Inflation seen here in the second quarter will be temporary. We will generally have a life of calm inflation …

I don’t care about the internet at all. Instead, we are as bullish as ever.

*** This “boxing match” will have a few more rounds in the coming months

And, according to Luke, every time inflation hits, he would encourage subscribers to buy a dip.

He believes the rewards of this courage and long-term focus will be enormous.

… By the mid-2020s, early Amazon and Netflix investors were making big profits today, and volatility in the early 2000s was laughing at those who scared them from those who changed the revolutionary world. Similarly, we will make great profits.

As I said in last month’s issue … Those who don’t learn from history are destined to repeat it.

In summary, if you’re investing in technology, be prepared for some drops. They are coming

But Luke believes that on the other side is the massive profits that change the portfolio.

This is the last word:

Learn from previous investor mistakes. Stick to the people who change the world. And help define a better future.

good evening,

Jeff Lensberg

