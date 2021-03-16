COVID-19 Less than 200 hospitalizations on the riverside of San Bernardino.Ventura Report 57 – CBS Los Angeles





Los Angeles (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths from COVID-19 on Monday.

Riverside County added 427 cases and 13 additional deaths over the weekend, resulting in 292,293 cases and 3,984 deaths across the county. Of those infected with the virus, 284,167 have recovered.

There were 195 coronavirus patients hospitalized on Monday, 45 of whom were treated in the intensive care unit. Both have decreased since Friday.

As of Monday, Riverside County reported that 693,745 vaccinations were given to county residents, including 418,643 first doses and 210,877 second doses. For more information on qualified people and how to book, please visit the county website.

Health officials in San Bernardino County reported 81 newly confirmed cases and 50 additional deaths, resulting in 288,868 cases and 3,512 deaths across the county. Of those infected with the virus, 283,745 have recovered.

There were 191 coronavirus patients hospitalized on Monday, 43 of whom were treated in the intensive care unit. Both have decreased since last week.

As of Monday, San Bernardino County reported that 482,190 COVID-19 vaccines had been given to residents of the county. For more information on qualified people and how to book, please visit the county website.

Health officials in Ventura County have reported 79 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths since Friday, resulting in 78,792 cases and 932 deaths across the county. It was. Of those who became ill, 77,396 recovered.

There were 57 coronavirus patients hospitalized on Monday, 22 of whom were treated in the intensive care unit. This is a reduction in overall hospitalization since Friday.

As of Monday, Ventura County reported receiving 267,433 COVID-19 vaccine doses: the first dose of 186,087 and the second dose of 81,346. For more information on qualified people and how to book, please visit the county website.

As of Monday night, Riverside County ran 2,598,210 COVID-19 tests, San Bernardino County ran 2,594,868 tests, and Ventura County ran 1,198,021 tests.

