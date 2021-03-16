Microsoft will shift Edge to a four-week release pace, following Google and Chrome





As expected, Microsoft has synchronized the Edge browser release schedule with the Chrome release schedule. This accelerates to Google’s previously announced quarterly rhythm.

“As a contributor to the Chromium project, we look forward to the rhythm of the new four-week major release cycle announced by Google, which will enable us to deliver that innovation to our customers more quickly,” said the Edge team. Wrote to the company in an unsigned post on March 12th. blog.

A week ago, Google announced that it would match Chrome’s release tempo to Mozilla’s Firefox release tempo by shortening its current 6-8 week schedule to just 4 weeks. The changes will not be made overnight, but in the fall, when the period between versions 94 and 95 is four weeks.

Chrome 94 will be released on September 21st. Chrome 95 will be available on October 19th. Microsoft adopts the same schedule. “This change in the release cycle is expected to begin with Edge 94,” Microsoft said, pointing out a materialized release calendar.

(Microsoft has become accustomed to releasing Edge with the same number two days after an equivalent Chrome upgrade. Google will publish an update on Tuesday, so Microsoft will publish an update on Thursday. Edge 94 release Expected date is September. 23, and that of Edge 95, October 21st.)

As Microsoft connects Edge to Chromium’s wagon, the open source project will be responsible for building and maintaining Chrome’s core technology, and since January 2020, Edge the Redmond, WA companies will have no choice but to respond to release timing changes. was. .. The only alternative was to delay the release of Edge, which is clearly unacceptable.

Chromium’s work is used in many browsers, for example Brave and Opera, but Edge Google calls most shots. Not only did Google launch Chromium, its engineers continue to dominate the work. For example, it’s unclear what Microsoft (and other manufacturers) have said to accelerate the release.

In addition, according to Google’s plans, Microsoft will provide infrequent edge updates for commercial customers. This “Extended Stable” release is upgraded every 8 weeks, so all other builds will be skipped, but security updates will be provided at a tempo of 2 weeks. Extended Stable is only available to the organization that manages the machine.

The eight-week schedule for Chrome and Edge today is inferior to Firefox’s schedule, where the Extended Support Release (ESR) has abandoned feature changes for over a year. (ESR successfully receives all security updates.)

Last week was also an Edge milestone. On March 9, Microsoft ended support for the original browser with that name.

The so-called “legacy” edge, which debuted as part of Windows 10 in mid-2015, never became popular. Instead of wasting it, Microsoft abandoned its own homeground rendering and scripting technology, adopted Chromium, and first offered the new Edge in a stable manner 14 months ago.

At the end of support, the vulnerability will not be patched and there is a risk of running Legacy Edge. Obviously, Microsoft wants users to adopt Chromium-fied Edge instead of switching to Chrome or Firefox. To that end, next month’s Windows 10 Cumulative Update, which will arrive on April 13, will automatically remove the old Edge and replace it with the new edition.

IDG

Microsoft has reset Edge’s schedule according to Google. The first Extended Stable release of Edge94, the second will be Edge96 in November. (The Interval column shows the time from the previous version.)

Copyright © 2021 IDG Communications, Inc.

