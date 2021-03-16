Official images of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro show colors.Glass finish





More OnePlus series images and details are emerging. This always happens, especially as the official launch dates are approaching day by day. On March 23, the world will learn about OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The official Twitter account of the Chinese OEM shares the teaser. Recently, two colors, Morning Mist OnePlus 9 Pro and Winter Mist OnePLus 9, were unveiled. On the company’s website, smartphones will appear on the launch page. You will see an image of the moon and the text “Your Best Shot”.

The OnePlus 9 phone can be expected to be camera-centric, especially due to the brand partnership with Hasselblad, where the camera was used on the moon. As early as OnePlus is promoting a special gimmick to get changes to win the new OnePlus 9 series phones. It continues from March 8th to March 23rd at 11:59 AMEDT.

Peta Lau also shared a photo of the OnePlus 9 Pro Morning Mist. He also posted another set of images for the glass-finished OnePlus 9 Pro. According to Lau, this special point is that “it takes 30 steps and 25 days or more to create the final finish of this extraordinary glass.”

Another source shared new information, such as the idea that the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with 50W wireless charging support, which is faster than the previous 30W wireless charging. A new 50W wireless charger may also be launched by OnePlus.

OnePlus 9 Pro Official Image

Regular OnePlus 9 also has wireless charging, but I don’t know how fast it is. Both variations are said to have a 65W fast charger delivered out of the box.

Let’s check the specifications already known: 120Hz display, LPDDR5 RAM, Sony IMX766 ultra wide camera, 4K 120fps video recording, 50MP IMX789 main camera, 6.7 inch QHD + display (Pro), 6.55 inch FHD + (non-Pro), Snapdragon 888 processor, and 4500mAh battery. These work on Android 11. The OnePlus 9 comes with only three rear shooters, while the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with four.

