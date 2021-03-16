Video of “Genshin Impact” Dendro Yaoyaos leaks online: gameplay, elements and more





Keypoint “Genshin Impact” version 1.4 released on March 17th A new update adds a new boss called Herald Ahead prior to the release of “Genshin Impact” 1.5.Insiders claim Yaoyao is a Catalyst user

The closed beta version of “Genshin Impact” 1.5 was recently launched, allowing some participants to leak some interesting details about it. Recent leaks include a new video featuring the rumored Dendro character Yaoyao.

Earlier today, trusted industry insider Lumir shared a clip on Twitter showing Yaoyao’s walking animation. Apparently, the leaked video was from one of the closed beta phases of “Genshin Impact”. So far, Leak claims that Yaoyao is a Catalyst user, but it’s still unclear about her official launch in the hit gacha game.

Genshin Impact-Play Status Gameplay Trailer | PS4 Photo: Genshin Impact / YouTube Screenshot

Yaoyao gameplay and elements

There are a total of seven elements in “Genshin Impact”, but the player remains ignorant of what the elements of Dendro are. Some consider it to be related to combustion as it is the only elemental reaction associated with the element. Given that it is the only element that interacts with the Pyro, releasing it in the game requires significant changes to the fighting mechanism, including the reaction of the element.

That’s probably one of the reasons miHoYo hasn’t introduced Dendro into the game yet. This is not the first time fans have heard about Yao. In November, another industry insider, Zniiet, shared images of eight characters discovered through data mining activities. At that time, insiders claimed that Yao was already under development.

There are rumors that Yaoyao will be released in the “Genshin Impact” 1.5 update. However, this is inconsistent with other leaks where the next patch following 1.4 features the lightning area and the associated lightning character. All of these leaks are interesting, but they’re unofficial and fans need to soften their expectations.

“Genshin Impact” 1.4 is scheduled to be released on March 17, and will introduce a new event called “Fuka Festival”. This patch also adds some tweaks to Rosalia, the new Hangouts mode, and the new boss Herald. Chinese game studio miHoYo has previously confirmed that it has deployed a new five-star weapon called Elegy and made some changes to the look of Mondstadt.

“Genshin Impact” is now available for PC, PlayStation 4, iOS and Android devices.

