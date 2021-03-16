Logitech G333 Review | Tom’s Guide





The Logitech G333 is one of the simplest peripherals the company has announced over the years. This set of gaming earphones comes with 3 buttons, 2 connectors, 1 carrying case and zero software features. You connect them to your favorite console. You put them in your ears. You take them out when you’re done.

It really is about it. Still, the G333 delivers high-quality sound for both games and music, so you can do almost everything you need. For $ 50, it won’t break your bank account.

The G333 is great for games and quite good for music, thanks to an unexpected bass driver. With a 3.5 mm audio jack and the included USB-C adapter, you can connect to almost any system. Sure, these earphones aren’t as comfortable as possible, but with a set of three different tips, you can find a well-working fit.

If you’re in the market for wired gaming earphones from major manufacturers, the G333 won’t disappoint. On the other hand, if your earphones don’t fit well, the G333 is a harder sale than the one we chose as the best gaming headset. Read the full review of Logitech G333.

Logitech G333 Review: Specifications

Compatibility: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Switch, Android

Driver: 5.8 mm + 9.2 mm

Frequency response: 20 Hz to 20 kHz

Wireless: No

(Image Credit: Logitech) Logitech G333 Review: Design

If you read the Astro A03 review, you should have a pretty good idea of ​​what you can expect from the Logitech G333. (The two sets of earphones are pretty much the same in many ways, but not surprising given that Astro is also a Logitech brand.) The overall length of the device is about 4 feet and consists of three wires. I am. One is for a 3.5mm audio cable. It also comes with a USB-C adapter, making the G333 perfect for new smartphones and PCs.

Each earphone is small, cylindrical and wrapped with a rubber-like tip. You can choose from three different chip sizes and snap on and off in seconds. In addition, the G333 has three different color schemes. The black body has a blue tip, the silver body has a purple tip, and the purple body has a green tip.

The only notable feature is the set of controls on the right earphone cord. There are three buttons. A blue button that allows you to increase or decrease the volume and control playback on your mobile device. The entire setup can be either “no-frills” or “sparse”, depending on how much you like the additional bells and whistles.

There is only one major design issue with the G333s. That is, the code is pretty short. For use with a PC (especially a PC on the floor), we recommend investing in an extension cord. Also, I would like to place the button slightly below so that the button can be seen with the earphones attached. However, since there are only three buttons, it doesn’t take long to know the position of the button.

(Image credit: Logitech) Logitech G333 Review: Comfort

The main reason we can’t provide unconditional recommendations with Logitech G333 is that it doesn’t fit well. I tried all three sets of tips to see if I could find a comfortable fit. I left the medium tip in place, but the right tip wasn’t tightly sealed and I felt pain after wearing it for about an hour. The little hint was always on the verge of falling. The big tip barely fits in my ears.

Most earphones don’t suit me, so the G333 is by no means an exception to this category. There were similar criticisms of HyperX, Razer and Astro earphones. But if you haven’t sold your gaming earphone ideas yet, the G333 probably won’t change your mind. If you generally find earphones comfortable, the G333 isn’t much worse than most.

(Image Credit: Logitech) Logitech G333 Review: Performance

The sound quality of the Logitech G333s impressed me most of the time. I’ve tested with both games and music on 5 different platforms and all the media was either good or great. The music of Old Crow Medicine Show, Flogging Molly, The Rolling Stones and GF Handel was rich and nuanced with plenty of bass.

In fact, the G333 packs an amazing amount of bass into such a small set of earphones. While playing Mass Effect Andromeda on the PS5, the G333 buzzed to almost unpleasant levels with every gunshot and explosion. It takes some getting used to, but it’s far from the heavy treble design of most gaming audio accessories.

The bass felt much more balanced in the other games I tested: Age of Empires III on PC: Definitive Edition, Yakuza 3 Remastered on Xbox Series X, Hyrule Warriors on Switch: Age of Calamity, Android Monument Valley 2. Music, sound effects, and voicework (if available) always felt balanced, and every game had an instant, close, warm sound.

It’s worth remembering that the G333 is still earphones, so the sound quality is generally not as good as a full-size headset. However, the G333 comes with a convenient mesh carrying case, so it’s much easier to put it in your pocket and play on the go with a switch or cell phone.

(Image Credit: Logitech) Logitech G333 Review: Features

Unlike the latest Logitech G accessories, the Logitech G333 does not work with Logitech G Hub software. Even if you connect your earphones to your PC via a USB-C cable, you can still use the G333s button to adjust the Windows volume. I’m impressed with the simplicity of the G3333, but given that music, games, and movies often require different soundscapes, tinkering with the equalization options for gaming audio accessories is a big advantage. Will be.

Otherwise, the media buttons work as advertised on Android smartphones, and the microphone is of sufficient quality for regular conversations. I had a long phone conversation with my family, and the G3333 dropped just one word early on. It’s not accurate enough for the tournament scene, but it’s fine to communicate with teammates in everyday multiplayer and with friends and family via online chat.

(Image credit: Logitech) Logitech G333 Review: Verdict

Gaming earphones are certainly a pretty niche accessory, but the Logitech G333 is as good a case as the ones we’ve reviewed so far. I like the funky color scheme of the Astro A03s, but otherwise the two devices are almost compatible. HyperX creates earphones similar to Razer. And to be honest, if you’re sure you have more earphones than a standard headset, they’re all pretty good.

If you’re in the market for great gaming earphones and are familiar with Logitech gear, get the Logitech G333. Otherwise, investigate the competition and accept that you may return to the G333 anyway.

