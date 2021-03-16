



Motorola Moto G100 or POCO F3: Which budget smartphone is better?

There is ongoing debate over whether the Motorola Moto G100 or POCO F3 phones will win the full-scale war in order to find the best-budget smartphone. The big problem hasn’t been solved yet and people are still wondering which is better. To make a comparison, it is important to know the difference first.

The BeYops video uploaded to YouTube perfectly shows how the two differ in so many ways that one phone is better than the other in a particular area. Learn the ups and downs and what one phone is good at and what the other phone lacks.

Motorola Moto G100 and POCO F3 specification dimensions

The Motorola Moto G100 is 6.63 inches and the POCO F3 is 6.44 inches. The difference is still really small, but it proves how well it fits in your wallet.

The Motorola Moto G100 is slightly thinner at 2.91 inches and the POCO F3 is only 3.01 inches.

Interestingly, the Motorola Moto G100 is .38 inches, slightly thicker, and the POCO F3 is .31 inches slim.

Last but not least, the Motorola Moto G100 is actually 215 grams heavier than the POCO F3, which weighs only 196 grams.

The Motorola Moto G100 is a bit slimmer and longer than the POCO F3, but the POCO F3 is also lighter.

display

The Motorola Moto G100 uses an IPS display and the POCO F3 uses a Super Amoled display.

The Motorola Moto G100 has a display aspect ratio of 21: 9 and the POCO F3 has an aspect ratio of 20: 9.

The Motorola Moto G100 is 6.7 inches, but the POCO F3 is only 6.67 inches behind.

The Motorola Moto G100 can be used up to 1080 x 2520, and the POCO F3 can be used up to 1080 x 2400.

The Motorola Moto G100 has 409 PPI and the POCO F3 has 395 PPI.

Motorola Moto G100 is 84.1% and POCO F3 is 85.9%.

The Motorola Moto G100 may be larger, but the POCO F3 is technically more optimized.

camera

Wide 64 mp, f / 1.7, ultra wide 13 mp, depth 2 mp, TOF 3D, panoramic LED flash. 16mp, 8mp, HDR, 1080p Selfie camera at 30fps. 6K compatible video at 30fps.

Wide 48 mp, f / 1.8, ultra wide 8 mp, f / 2.2, macro 5 mp, 50 mm, panoramic LED flash. 1080p Selfie camera at 20 mp, HDR, 30 fps. 4K compatible video at 30fps.

The Motorola Moto G100 has a lot of back camera mps, and the POCO F3 has a lot of selfie camera mps.

Hardware Both CPUs are 3.2GHz-1.80GHz Both GPUs are Adreno 650 Both use chipsets Snapdragon 870 (5G) 7nm Both have 6 and 8 RAM options, but POCO F3 can be up to 12 Both have 128GB or 256GB memory options, but both have Android 11, POCO F3 has MIUI 12 Motorola Moto G100 charges at 20W at 5000mAh, while POCO F3 charges at 33W at 4520mAh

In general, both have their strengths and weaknesses, and it’s difficult to compare them at face value, so it depends on what the buyer is looking for. The GSMArena provides more insights on the Motorola Moto G100 and POCO F3.

