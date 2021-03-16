Everything you need to know about the growing world of audio-based social media sensations (infographics) / digital information





The evolving pace of social media conditions makes it difficult for even experienced social media marketers to catch up with it. Social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter have risen to popularity after gradually losing their position on social media networks such as LinkedIn and Pinterest.

Platforms like Snapchat and Instagram are used at the top of the list of the best photo sharing social networks. TikTok quickly made a name for itself and laid the foundation for short video trends.

You may be wondering where the world of social media goes from here. The answer is clubhouse. Clubhouse is the latest addition to the long list of social media platforms.

You may be thinking:

What is a Clubhouse?

How does it work?

How to use Clubhouse?

Who uses Clubhouse?

How can companies take advantage of Clubhouse?

This article explains everything you need to know about Clubhouse, so if you’re looking for answers to these questions, you’re in the right place.

What is a Clubhouse? Clubhouse is an invitation-only audio-based social media app that allows users to communicate and chat with others in real time. Users can use their voice to share stories and ideas and collaborate with each other. Clubhouse makes all this possible by allowing users to create and host chat rooms. You can also invite other users to the chat room. How does it work? Clubhouse is an invitation-only model, so you’ll need an invitation from an existing user to join the platform. You can set the chat room to “open” or “closed” depending on your requirements. Users can follow their favorite people and clubs. User Types Clubhouse users can be divided into three different categories according to their role.

speaker

If you are invited to the stage as a speaker, you have the right to mute and unmute your microphone.

listener

As a new user who recently joined the platform, you have listener access. At that point, you can only listen quietly to the conversation, but you cannot mute and unmute the microphone.

Moderator

Let’s say you want to push yourself to moderator status, how can you do that? There are two ways to do this. You can create a new chat room or request the current moderator to be promoted from speaker to moderator status.

Once you have the moderator status, you can do the following:

Enable or disable the ability of audience members to raise their hands Mute other speakers Invite people from on-stage audiences to speak Accept or reject speaking requests from audiences Promote other speakers to moderator status, etc. 6 million registered users and 2 million weekly active users of the clubhouse in January 2021 alone, the clubhouse app has been downloaded 2.3 million times and the clubhouse app has been reviewed more than 228,000 times. , The app store rating is 4.9 stars. Clubhouse, now worth $ 1 billion, has 180 investors. In just 10 months, Clubhouse has taken it to new heights. The voice-based invitation-only platform was launched in April 2020. In December 2020, Clubhouse had only 600,000 registered users. Fast forward to date, Clubhouse has over 6 million registered users. Few apps in the history of social media have experienced this kind of growth in their user base in such a short period of time.

Like its user base, its value has skyrocketed. Clubhouse was valued at $ 100 million in May 2020 when it was first launched. Clubhouse is currently valued at $ 1 billion. This is a major milestone for a social platform launched 10 months ago. With the exponential growth of the platform, investors are also beginning to show a keen interest in the platform, with more than 180 investors now. Despite being released exclusively for the iOS platform, the Clubhouse app was downloaded more than 2.3 million times in January 2021 alone.

How to use the Clubhouse app?Find people, chat rooms, clubs

Find the club roster and member director and look at the event calendar. This will help you find new people. If you’re interested in finding people who are following your speakers, see the front row section.

Expand your fan base with the Clubhouse app

If you are new to the platform, you are more likely to be on stage, so members should target a small number of rooms. Once on stage, we will provide value. Focus on building long-term relationships with individuals who continue to work in these groups. Add all the important information to Clubhouse bio and interact with your users.

Host clubhouse room

When you create a new room, you become a moderator. The moderator’s main task is to maintain a healthy environment in the room. Allows people around the world to share their unique perspectives on a particular topic.

How Companies Can Benefit From Clubhouse There are six ways companies can use Clubhouse to accelerate their business growth.

Become viral

Clubhouse will notify you that you are on stage and warn all your followers. This will attract more eyes to your profile and get more followers.

Build business relationships

By providing value to other rooms, you can build new business connections to grow your network.

Give your brand a voice

Clubhouse provides small businesses with a unique voice so that your brand message isn’t muffled or lost in noise.

Tell a story

Use your storytelling skills to tell interesting stories about your brand at Clubhouse.

Human involvement

Share your successes and failures and build real relationships while listening to the insights of others.

Test your idea

Want to try your idea? Clubhouse can do that by allowing users to solicit feedback from other users.

How does clubhouse affect the social media situation? Please share with us in the comments section below.

For more information, see the following infographics from Branex Dubai.

Read on: This infographic highlights more than 20 fascinating facts about Instagram that digital marketers should know about in 2021.

