The iOS 14.5 Maps app may tell you how busy a crowded place is





The upcoming iOS 14.5 update map app has already warned of accidents and speed traps along the route. Another potential update may let you know if the location you are heading to is overcrowded.

MacRumors reports that Apple is testing this new real-time crowd feature for points of interest in the map app. It’s unclear if this feature will appear in the final version of iOS 14.5 scheduled for later this spring, or in a future update of the iPhone software.

Currently, crowd data is not displayed in the current beta version of iOS 14.5. Rather, a hint that this feature is coming will appear in the updated location services menu in iOS 14. According to MacRumors, Apple will anonymously send encrypted data to Apple when you open a particular app near a place of interest or business. This allows the company to determine if the point of interest is open and how many people there are. That information will then be available to map users.

“When you open the app near a place of interest (for example, a business or a park), the iPhone sends location data to Apple in an anonymous encrypted format, which Apple aggregates and places. Is open to interest and how busy he is. “

Google Maps users will recognize this feature as existing. Search Google Maps for a specific business or interest and scan your card across addresses, business hours and contact information. It displays a “Popular Times” section with a bar chart showing the size of the crowd at a particular time zone.

At this point, it’s unclear how Apple will display crowd information in the Maps app, but it’s clear that Cupertino isn’t hesitant to adopt some of the best Google features to improve its service. The accident and speed trap information provided in iOS 14.5 is the flagship of Google’s own Waze app.

Map improvements make up only some of the features Apple has introduced in iOS 14.5. In addition, the updated software allows you to unlock your smartphone on your Apple Watch, share access to your Apple Card account with your family, and track items with future AirTags accessories. iOS 14.5 is now available as a public beta that can be downloaded to compatible devices, including iPhone 6s and later.

