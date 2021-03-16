Poco X3 Pro India is about to launch, new leak reveals design and other details





More information about the upcoming Poco X3 Pro has been leaked over the internet, providing up-to-date information that gives you a glimpse of what Poco X3 Pro will look like. Based on the renderings shared by Twitter users, Poco X3 Pro may look much like its predecessor, Poco X3. It seems to feature the same side design with a flat power key that integrates a physical fingerprint sensor. Even the circular rear camera module seems to be held in the Poco X3 Pro.

Leaks indicate that Poco X3 Pro may be offered in three color shades: blue, light gold, and a third gradient shade that fuses black, gray, and other dark tones. The front incorporates a centrally located drill hole slot for selfie cameras. The circular camera module introduced in Poco X3 seemed unconventional. Again, it includes an LED flash module integrated with the quad rear camera setup. The large Poco brand seems to be retained in the Poco X3 Pro as well. When I checked the Poco X3, I found that it was quite bulky and was heading towards the thicker side of the scale. PocoX3 Pro can be about the same.

Poco X3 Pro may come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC from a spec point of view. This will be a simplified version of last year’s Snapdragon 865. The X3Pro is expected to have up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The display specifications, including a refresh rate of 120Hz, may remain the same. Other advertised features include a 5,200mAh battery, all of which should be revealed in detail within two weeks.

Earlier this week, Poco hijacked the official OnePlus 9 promotional tweet, letting brand followers speculate that the flagship killer war might heat up again. The OnePlus 9 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC and a quad camera setup capable of recording 4K video at 120fps, but it’s unclear if the Pro version of Poco X3 will actually rival the OnePlus product. Specifications, premium appeal and other details.

