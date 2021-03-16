Huawei uses 5G technology to charge smartphone makers for royalties





In this illustrated photo taken on January 29, 2020, a smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo is displayed on the motherboard of the PC.

Given Ruby | Reuters

Huawei, Guangzhou, China uses 5G technology patented by smartphone makers as Chinese tech companies seek to open up new sources of revenue, even if U.S. sanctions hit other parts of the business Start claiming royalties to do.

The company said it would charge $ 2.50 for “a reasonable percentage of the selling price of mobile phones and a royalty limit per unit” for smartphones that can connect to 5G and previous generation mobile networks.

This price is cheaper than Huawei’s competitors, including Finnish telecommunications Nokia.

Claiming royalties on major patents related to cellular technology could help Huawei make up at least a portion of the revenue hit by other businesses such as smartphones as a result of U.S. sanctions. There is.

In the past, Huawei has charged royalties to companies such as Apple.

5G patents and how they work

Standards bodies are responsible for creating these. Companies such as Huawei, Nokia, Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson, and US chip maker Qualcomm are contributing to the standard development process.

In doing so, these companies devise technology and patent it. For example, patents that are important to a 4G or 5G standard are considered “standard essential patents” or SEPs.

For example, if a smartphone maker wants to release a 5G handset, they need to use one or more SEPs from these companies. In return, these companies can charge royalties.

It’s a long-standing practice.

Determining if it is a SEP can be difficult and can lead to a proceeding that attracts attention between the two parties.

Huawei and 5G patents

According to an analysis by intellectual property research agency Gray B, Huawei has declared 3,007 5G patent families, the tallest company in the world. The patent family is a group of the same or similar patents filed in different countries.

GrayB estimates that about 18.3% of these Huawei 5G patent families have SEPs in use, more than any other company.

Other top patent holders are Korean companies Samsung and LG Electronics, Nokia, Ericsson and Qualcomm.

Huawei’s $ 2.50 cap on smartphone maker loyalty is low compared to its rivals.

In 2018, Nokia announced that it would limit the license rate of its 5G SEP portfolio to € 3 ($ 3.58) per device. Ericsson said it would charge $ 2.50 to $ 5 per device.

Huawei has claimed royalties from companies for 4G patents. The Chinese company is expected to receive approximately $ 1.2 billion to $ 1.3 billion in revenue from patent licenses between 2019 and 2021.

Until now, Huawei has been less active in royalties and litigation. But that can now change.

“The reason is, first of all, Huawei’s position in the world. In many countries, Huawei faces the daunting task of selling its products,” said Gray B’s intellectual property licenses and products. Muzammil Hassan, Head of Chemicals, said.

Huawei has been hit by a number of sanctions accusing the United States of being a national security threat. Huawei has repeatedly denied this claim.

But in 2019, Chinese phone makers were blacklisted in the United States, called the entity list, blocking US companies from exporting some technologies to Huawei. Last year, Washington moved to separate Huawei from its major chip supply.

These measures have plunged Huawei’s smartphone shipments.

On the other hand, in many countries such as the United States and Australia, Huawei’s gear is effectively blocking participation in their respective 5G networks.

There are now signs that Huawei is becoming more aggressive in its intellectual property proceedings. Last year, Huawei filed two proceedings against Verizonalleging for infringing a patent on a US airline owned by a Chinese telecommunications giant.

