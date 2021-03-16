FIFA 21 Ultimate Team sales stopped in a scandal you need to know





EA employees have been accused of selling FIFA 21 Ultimate Team items for $ 2,000 in the black market, forcing them to stop spending all their discretionary content.

The publisher of the popular soccer video game franchise, called EAGate by fans, has been scrutinizing the issue and has issued an update banning accounts related to illegal purchases of in-game items.

In a blog post, EA is unacceptable for alleged behavior and will never accept granting or purchasing player items in exchange for money. This practice violates the integrity of the game’s competition, violates EA’s user contracts, and is unacceptable to us.

The news came to light when Exceed’s Italian professional FIFA player Matteo Ribera began leaking photos of direct messages between users and EA’s accused employees.

Thanks for the photos of #EAGATEA @RiberaRibell, he did a great job ❤️ (following comments) #fut #fifa pic.twitter.com/bJIg2rpWtIMarch 10, 2021

EA has issued a statement that anyone involved in the acquisition of fraudulent content will be permanently banned from their accounts.

“We know that the trust of the community has been struggling and is based on the principles of fair play. This villain shakes that trust. Items out of the game since the Ultimate Team was founded. It’s also clear that you can’t trade, and that’s the key to how we keep the game safe from manipulating and villains. This is also a breach of that principle-and we don’t leave it alone. “

Content granting is when an in-game item is given to a particular player’s account and cannot be traded. These items are not exchangeable or transferable and cannot be shared with other players.

The item in question is called an icon card and is usually acquired through gameplay or integrated engagement from another platform. Cards sold by employees ranged in price from US $ 800 to US $ 2,000.

FIFA Ultimate Team, also known as FUT, is a mode in which players can build a team using players from any league throughout the history of professional football. Players can buy packs as well as trading cards and have the chance to unlock rare players. You can then add that player to the final team. And like cards, players can trade or sell.

The FIFA Ultimate Team brought $ 1.5 billion to EA in 2020 and spent “off-chart” during the Covid-19 pandemic. FUT’s popularity, especially among young viewers, has captured anger from several European countries with strong gambling bans. Games using these types of random packs (also known as loot boxes) could soon be labeled 18 or more in countries such as Germany.

