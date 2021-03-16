Microsoft is rushing to fix this due to Windows 10 printer crash issue





Microsoft released an out-of-band fix for printer problems caused by an update to an older version of Windows 10 last patch Tuesday. In addition, we have released a preview of Windows 10 20H1 for users participating in the beta channel of the Insider Program. Fixed various bugs.

Microsoft’s March 2021 patch Tuesday update was a bit overshadowed by a critical Exchange vulnerability, but last week’s latest Windows report said that this month’s patch Tuesday was connected to multiple printer brands. It also caused a problem with the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) on Windows 10 PCs.

A printer issue prompted an out-of-band patch to provide relief for users of commonly available versions of Windows 10. This update contains only one fix.

“We’ll update an issue that could cause a blue screen when trying to print to a particular printer using some apps,” Microsoft said in a support note.

For Windows 10, version 2004, Microsoft adds: “Addresses an issue that could cause a blue screen and generate the error APC_INDEX_MISMATCH when trying to print to a particular printer using some apps.”

Microsoft will soon release Windows 10 21 H1. This is a minor update that is easy for Windows 10 2004 and 20H2 users to install. It is provided as an activation package. According to ZDNet Microsoft watcher Ed Bott, it will be generally available around May, as will the Windows 10 releases in the past spring.

However, Windows 10 21H1 is already available on the beta channel Windows Insider, and the new 21H1 build 19043.899 update KB5000842 is now available for users of this program.

This update contains bug fixes for several bugs that interfere with the user’s 20H1 experience when it becomes generally available.

There are fixes for Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser, Action Center, screen darkness, Japanese input method editor (IME), touchpad settings, graphics issues, split layout of the touch keyboard, and more.

Beta members should notice that when they try to filter the search results in File Explorer, it fixes an issue where nothing is displayed or the “Computer Filter” is displayed indefinitely.

When using a mobile device management app such as Intune, Windows 10 Home devices can no longer be upgraded to Windows 10 Pro Education.

In addition, Chromium-based Microsoft Edge does not work properly when used with Microsoft App-V, and fonts are enabled within the virtual environment.

Microsoft also discovered that some devices had black screens and had problems signing in to machines participating in Hybrid Azure Active Directory. In previous builds, File Explorer and other applications were down for a few minutes on devices that reconnected to the corporate network and tried to access file shares on that network using a mapped drive.

Another issue was that if a user deleted a file or folder that synced with OneDrive, the device wouldn’t work.

Microsoft has also removed the legacy Edge browser from this build and replaced it with a Chromium-based Edge. This makes sense because support for Legacy Edge ended on March 9, 2021. The new Microsoft Edge will be available as part of the next patch on Tuesday, April 13th.

