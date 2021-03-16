The Realme 8 Pro spec was surfaced before it went on sale, and now comes with a Snapdragon 720G SoC and a 60Hz display.





The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The main specs were shared by Twitter’s Tarekomi, claiming they were confirmed. It should be noted that the company has not officially confirmed the same. The Realme 8 series will be available in India on March 24th and will include two models, the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro. The Pro variant has previously been confirmed to have a 108-megapixel camera sensor, while the non-Pro variant will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Realme 8 Pro Specifications (Forecast)

Recently, the opening video of Realme 8 Pro was shared on YouTube, showing the details of the mobile phone. Now, the tale of username @Gadgetsdata tweeted the following important details about Realme 8 Pro: According to tipsters, the phone has a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is expected to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and set up a quad rear camera. The primary rear camera will be the 108 megapixel sensor previously confirmed by the company. Realme 8 Pro is also expected to feature an 8-megapixel camera and two 2-megapixel shooters.

When it comes to batteries, tipsters claim that the Realme 8 Pro is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 50W fast charging. It is expected to be a 4G phone.

The Realme 8 Pro opening video includes a 65W SuperDart charger, a USB Type-C cable, and a clear silicone phone case in the retail box. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack with a drilling cutout for the selfie camera in the upper left corner of the screen.

Pre-orders for the Realme 8 series have recently increased at Flipkart prior to its launch on March 24th. Pre-orders will continue until March 22nd, and interested shoppers will need to purchase an Rs Flipkart electronic gift certificate. Please visit the website again on March 24th, when the release date of the 1,080 Realme 8 series will be announced.

