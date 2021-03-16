Huawei begins billing Apple and Samsung for 5G patent royalties





Apple and Qualcomm have been fighting for patent royalties for many years, and Apple claimed that Qualcomm imposes unreasonable fees on essential patents. The two companies appeared in court with billions of dollars in funding, but eventually reached an out-of-court settlement.

Now, Apple seems to have another player at the negotiating table. Huawei is not only a smartphone maker, but also owns the largest collection of 5G patents. And now it wants to start making money from them. Via Bloomberg, Huawei has begun negotiations with Apple and Samsung to negotiate loyalty rates.

During the court battle with Qualcomm, Apple has always said it is willing to pay a reasonable fee for its patent license. Qualcomm’s main problem is Apple’s claim that Qualcomm charges exorbitant fees for standard essential patents and has no choice but to pay them.

Huawei says it intends to keep patent fees lower than its rivals such as Qualcomm and Nokia. In short, Apple and Huawei will be able to make quiet arrangements in a closed room, not as big as the Qualcomm battle. Nonetheless, Huawei wants to collect royalties to obtain new revenue streams for businesses, measured in billions of dollars.

Apple is widely known for working on its own in-house modem to reduce the amount of money Qualcomm has to pay for every phone sold.

However, the development of Apple modems does not mean that Apple can stop paying for anything. Many of the endangered patents describe a basic implementation of how all 5G modems work, so Apple won’t infringe patent owners such as Qualcomm, Nokia, and Huawei. It is unlikely that you will be able to create a modem. Loyalty lasts indefinitely.

The 2019 settlement means that Qualcomm and Apple have agreed to a six-year license with an extended two-year option. That is, it can run until 2027. Current rumors predict that Apple-designed modems will be used on the iPhone in 2023 or 2024. ..

