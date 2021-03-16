AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is already sold at a ridiculous price





AMD’s Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card seems to have been released early on the Internet. The envisioned PowerColor 6700 XT Hellhound card will be shown in the list image and will sell for about $ 1,275 (925 / AU $ 1650), which is more than 2.5 times the starting price of $ 479 (345 / AU $ 620) offered by AMD. I am.

The seller discovered by Tweak Town was proud that the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU could achieve 50MH / s mining performance at 120W. It’s clearly better than the Nvidias Geforce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 in terms of mining, and better than the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 in terms of power consumption.

Obviously the seller was targeting the crypto miner, but I can’t tell if the graphics card is genuine. Also, you cannot see these numbers. Therefore, do not start using it early for card benchmarking. After all, this isn’t the first time a second-hand seller has tried to trick a cryptominer into buying an expensive fake card.

What will happen to the future

Unfortunately, this list may show what happens when the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is actually released. Limited inventory is sold online at a premium, as was seen on most GPUs last year.

We recently reported rumors that the RX 6700 XT had availability issues from the beginning and that only 1,000 to 2,000 cards are expected to arrive in the UK at launch. Whether due to a shortage of GDDR6X chips or a disruption to the shipment of the Covid-19 vaccine, the shortage does not appear to end for some time.

If necessary, be prepared to order when your graphics card is officially dropped on March 18th. Don’t fall into the soaring price of Scalper. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT could be a great GPU (watch out for future reviews), but it’s almost certainly not a good $ 1,275.

