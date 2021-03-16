Apple has patented smart footwear accessories used in connection with playing VR games





Today, the United States Patent and Trademark Office has officially granted Apple a patent related to smart footwear, including socks or electromagnetic tactile output systems with magnets on shoes. The new footwear is associated with VR gaming accessories. Smart shoes and socks can give your feet a variety of sensations, whether it’s hot or cold, making the game even more realistic.

Devices, such as wearable devices, may have built-in tactile output components. The haptic output component can provide haptic output to the user while the user interacts with software such as game software.

Designing a tactile output device can be difficult. If care is not taken, the tactile output may be too weak or may not provide the desired sensation to the user. Tactile output may not be applied to the proper location on the user’s body. Alternatively, the tactile output device can be overly bulky or difficult. use.

Apple’s invention targets new tactile output devices that may include foot-shaped structures such as socks and shoes with cavities configured to accommodate the user’s foot. The tactile output device may also include a foot platform with a flat outer surface on which the user can stand.

In a hybrid configuration, the tactile output device includes a foot-shaped support structure with components such as magnets and a foot platform component with corresponding electromagnets.

The tactile output components can be placed in an array on the tactile output device. Tactile output components can include piezoelectric components, electroactive polymer components, electromagnetic actuators, and other tactile output components.

During operation, shear forces and forces perpendicular to the inner surface of the foot-shaped support surface and / or the outer surface of the foot platform can be generated. These forces may provide the user with the sensation of resting or sliding across a tiled surface or other surface with surface irregularities. Friction effects (eg, resistance to lateral movement) and other effects can also be generated using the tactile output device.

The control circuit can supply a control signal to the tactile output component in the tactile output device to generate the tactile output. Tactile output can be generated based on sensor signals, such as sensor signals associated with foot movement, and / or information received from an external electronic device.

Footwear is related to the game

Apple’s context for new shoes is games. Specifically, Apple states that during VR computer games, the HMD can be combined with footwear that can provide tactile output to give the user a sense of shear in the foot (eg friction, slippage). Sense etc.). , It provides the user with a sensation of increased normal force on the user’s foot, and / or other tactile sensations.

The tactile output provided may be provided, at least in part, based on feedback on the movement of the user’s foot and / or other information collected by the motion sensor. Footwear can be used to provide the user with continuous movement, continuous sliding, and / or other sensory sensations during the game.

Apple patent drawing. FIG. 8 below is a cross-sectional side view of an exemplary tactile output device having a sock or shoe shape. Figure. FIG. 9 is a cross-sectional side view of an exemplary tactile output device with a platform-shaped foot support structure.

Apple patent drawing. FIG. 11 above is a bottom view of an array of exemplary foot and associated tactile output components. Figure. FIG. 14 is a cross-sectional side view of an exemplary electromagnetic tactile output system having a magnet in the sock or shoe of the user’s foot and having an electromagnet corresponding to the platform.

The sock or shoe may include heating and / or cooling elements, a positioner, and / or other input / output devices. These temperature control components may be located in portion 10’of device # 10, for example, as shown in FIG. 9.9.

Part 10’may include one or more heating and / or cooling elements such as, for example, a Peltier effect device, a resistance heating element, a cooling and / or fan for distributing heat. On the user’s feet, the user may be provided with the sensation of walking on different types of materials (eg cold tiles, hot sand, etc.). If desired, you can also render sensations related to other surfaces (for example, standing, walking, and / or sliding on rocks, sand, etc.).

Although described in the context of a tactile output device that provides tactile output to the user’s feet, a tactile output device, such as the tactile output device 10, may optionally have other parts of the user’s body (eg, the user’s head). , Hands, arms, legs, torso, etc.).

For more information, see Apple’s patent 10,945,484.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos