Chinese tech companies are reportedly testing new tools to circumvent Apple’s app tracking transparency rules.





Apple will begin implementing App Tracking Transparency changes after the release of iOS 14.5, and all apps that access the iPhone’s advertising identifier or IDFA will need to ask for user permission before tracking is allowed. there is.

However, according to a new Financial Times report, state-backed China Advertising Association (CAA) can be used to circumvent the new Apple privacy rules and allow businesses to continue tracking users without consent. I’m testing the tool.

A new way to track users is called CAID and is said to be tested by Chinese tech companies and advertisers. According to the report, TikTok owner ByteDance has already provided developers with an 11-page guide suggesting that advertisers “use CAID instead if the user’s IDFA is not available”. ..

However, CAA told FT that the tool “does not oppose Apple’s privacy policy” and that the CAID solution has not yet been officially implemented, but the association “is currently actively communicating with Apple.” Told.

Apple refused to comment directly on the possibility of using CAID to circumvent the new App Tracking Transparency rule, but told the newspaper that it would not allow exceptions.

“The App Store terms and guidelines apply equally to all developers around the world, including Apple,” the company told FT. “We strongly believe that users should be asked for permission before they can be tracked. Apps that turn out to be ignoring the user’s choice will be rejected.”

However, the two people who were briefed on the issue told the newspaper that Apple is aware of the tool and seems to be blind to its use so far.

Apple is believed to have the ability to detect which apps are using the CAID tool and can block them from the Chinese App Store if desired. However, if CAID is backed by Chinese tech companies and their government agencies, such a response could ignite a major conflict.

The three with briefing knowledge between Apple and the developers also said that if CAID is backed by a Chinese tech giant and its government, a company based in Cupertino, Calif. An agency that said it was wary of taking strong actions, despite apparent violations.

Rich Bishop, CEO of AppIn China, China’s leading international software publisher, said Apple could “except China” because tech companies and governments are “very close together.” Suggested that there is.

It’s still unclear how the CAID system works, but Beijing-based data privacy company Digital Union keeps Apple’s rules in mind as tracking methods may not uniquely identify users. I think it was designed to be placed in. “This is the room the industry has left to explore,” the company’s co-founder Yang Cong’an told FT, suggesting that the gray areas are intentional.

CAID will be released soon this week and the system is intended for use by local app developers in China, but at least one French game group should apply to use it. It is said to be encouraged. Advertising companies are already applying on behalf of the Chinese sector.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos