



Factorio v1.1.19 Razor1911 Free Download to Setup PC Game in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Factorio v1.1.19 Razor1911 PC Game 2020 Overview Factorio is a game where you build and maintain factories. You will mine resources, research technologies, build infrastructure, automate production and fight enemies. At first you will find yourself chopping down trees, mining ores, making mechanical weapons and conveyor belts manually, but in a short time you can become an industrial powerhouse, with huge solar fields, oil refining and crushing, manufacturing and deployment of construction and logistical robots, all for your resource needs. However, this massive exploitation of the planet’s resources does not get along well with the locals, so you must be ready to defend yourself and your robot empire. Join other players in co-op multiplayer, create massive factories, and collaborate and delegate missions between you and your friends. Add tweaks to increase your enjoyment, from small tweaks and assistants to full game fixes, Factorio’s basic mod support has allowed content creators from all over the world to design exciting and innovative features. While the basic gameplay is in the form of free-to-play scenario, there are a host of interesting challenges in the form of scenarios. If you don’t find any maps or scenarios to enjoy, you can create your own using the in-game map editor, place entities, enemies and terrain in any way you want, and even add your own custom script to make an interesting game. Disclaimer of Discount: We have no plans to participate in a sale or to reduce the price in the foreseeable future.

What do people say about Factorio

* No other game in gaming history deals with the logistics aspect of simulating management perfectly. – I replied * I see conveyor belts when I close my eyes. I might have joded Factorio recently. Notch, Mojang * Factorio is a great trick game where we use conveyor belts to shoot aliens. – Zesto, YouTube

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Loader / refill combination: Razor1911 Game file name: Factorio_v1_1_19_Razor1911.zip Game download size: 1.9 GBMD5SUM: fa9596adab165c2f292fc7c2ed1997.1

Before you start Factorio v1.1.19 Razor1911 free download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum Windows:

* Operating system: Windows 10, 8, 7 and Vista (64-bit) * Processor: Dual-core 3GHz + * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: DirectX 10.1 GPU with 512MB VRAM – GeForce GTX 260 or Radeon HD 4850 or Intel HD Graphics 5500 * DirectX: version 11 * Storage: 3 GB available space * Additional notes: Normal icon resolution, Low compression, 1080p resolution

Recommended:

* Operating System: Windows 10, 8, 7 (64-bit) * Processor: Quad-core 3GHz + * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: DirectX 11 capable graphics processor with 2GB VRAM – GeForce GTX 750 Ti, Radeon R7 360 * DirectX: version 11 * Storage: 3 GB available space * Additional notes: High resolution, high quality compression

Factorio v1.1.19 Razor1911 Free Download

Click on below button to start Factorio v1.1.19 Razor1911. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided full game setup link directly.

