Huawei negotiates royalties from Apple and Samsung for 5G technology





Huawei will begin negotiations on royalties from Apple and Samsung to access its portfolio of patents on 5G technology (via Bloomberg).

Huawei, the owner of the world’s largest collection of 5G patents, is trying to charge other large tech companies “reasonable” fees for access to them, creating a substantial new source of revenue. I will.

Huawei’s Chief Legal Officer, Song Liuping, today promises that the company will negotiate fees and comprehensive cross-licensing agreements with Apple and Samsung to charge lower rates than competitors such as Qualcomm, Ericsson and Nokia. explained. It’s “natural” for Huawei to use patents, Son said.

Royalty per phone is limited to $ 2.50. This is probably significantly lower than Qualcomm’s $ 7.50, which led to a legal battle with Apple over unfair pricing.

Apple is currently dependent on Qualcomm and is expected to stick to external suppliers for 5G technology until 2022, but the company says it is developing its own 5G modem to bring to the 2023 iPhone model. It is rumored. Apple is also believed to have embarked on the development of next-generation 6G wireless technology.

It’s unclear how the deal with Huawei will develop as Apple is trying to break away from relying on other companies for wireless technology. Apple can leverage Huawei’s extensive portfolio of 5G patents to develop its own wireless technology, but the company’s clear desire for independence in this area is the possibility of a sustainable long-term agreement. It may impair your sexuality.

