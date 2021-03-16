Nokia’s Big Leak sheds light on X205G, X10 5G and G10





Nokia’s three smartphones have been leaked with data on devices that appeared prior to the official announcement. Information about X20 5G Scarlet Witch, X10 5G Quicksilver and G10 has been released. The leak suggests that the X105G will have a Snapdragon 4805G processor. The X205G has the same processor.

The X20 has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and is rumored to be available in blue and sand colors. X10 buyers have access to 6GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. This suggests that the X20 is the more expensive phone in the pair. X10 buyers can choose between white and green colors.

According to price rumors, the X20 is priced at 349 and the X10 is priced at 300. Both devices will be announced at launch on April 8th. Another smartphone, the Nokia G10, is leaking even more data. Introducing an HD + resolution 6.3-inch display with a punchhole front camera.

The rear camera setup includes a quad camera array that combines a 48MP primary sensor with a 2MP depth, 5MP ultra wide, and 2MP macro sensor. Color options include blue or purple, the device size is 160.97 x 75.99 x 8.7 mm and weighs 180 grams. It runs on CAT4 networks with bandwidths that support US and Latin American networks. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and GPS are integrated. The operating system is Android 11, and the device is available in a version with 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

The internal storage is 32GB or 64GB and has a microSD card slot for expansion. The processor is Octacore MediaTek Helio P22. Rumor has it that the phone will have a 3.5 mm headphone port, dual mics and an FM tuner. Power comes from a non-removable 4000mAh battery. Rumor has it that the G10 will cost 139 for the version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

