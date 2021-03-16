Room 4 Ancient Sins CODEX Free Download





The Room 4 Old Sins CODEX Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure game.

Overview The Room 4 Old Sins CODEX PC Game 2020 Overview Fireproof Games is proud to present the fourth installment of the critically acclaimed series of games ‘The Room’ on PC. The Room 4: Old Sins features a quirky, multi-room doll to explore and continue the captivating puzzle game of its ancestors set against a tragic story. In a major visual upgrade from the mobile version, Fireproof Games have reconstructed, remodeled, and re-lit every shiny object and atmospheric environment in the game to lure players into the mysterious world of The Room. The story of The Room 4: Old Sins is about the sudden disappearance of an aspiring engineer and his wife from high society, sparking the search for a valuable artifact. The trail leads to their attic, discovering a strange ancient doll … Explore disturbing locations, follow mysterious clues and play with strange tools to uncover mysteries within the Waldegrave Manor. Fireproof Games is a small independent team operating in Guildford, UK. We published the first game The Room on iPad ourselves in September 2012 and amazed us with the huge success and our new fanbase, not to mention the many international awards. Room games have changed our lives and we hope you enjoy playing them as much as we enjoy making them.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

Brief appearance of the corpse.

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download / Reload set: CodexGame File name: The_Room_4_Old_Sins_CODEX.zip Game download size: 6.2 GBMD5SUM: 11fca3597a90a15a925573ddystem767725b3

Before you start The Room 4 Old Sins CODEX free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating system: Windows 7 or higher * Processor: Dual core processor at 2.8GHz * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: Video card with 1024MB of VRAM * DirectX: Version 10 * Storage: 10GB available space

Room 4 Ancient Sins CODEX Free Download

Click on below button to start The Room 4 Old Sins CODEX folder. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided full game setup link directly.

