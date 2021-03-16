



Potentia CODEX Free Download PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Overview of Potentia CODEX for PC 2020

Silently approach your enemies and eliminate them with the reliable crowbar. Get your hands dirty with close combat if you get caught. If you prefer a long-range silent weapon, use your bow to silently hunt down your enemy. When things get really messy, switch to your reliable assault rifle. In the worst case, always keep your handgun nearby. Most importantly, manage your ammo and medkit shots wisely. If you want to survive all of these, then you have to use your items with care. * Feel the action while watching the strange story of Victor in this new world.

* Choose your style! You can dive into the full action or sneak past your enemies and silently get rid of them one by one.

* Follow your instincts. Use the assistant view to find objects to interact with or your target.

a novel

The ongoing Cold War was coming to an end. Both sides declared that they would not continue the war effort. That night, everyone was on the streets. People were celebrating the end of the war. The whole city was like a party zone. One of our friends was having a party at his house. My wife and I were meeting at the metro station to join our friends later that night. Eh, what can I say. We were all happy. As it turns out, our happiness will not last long. Our hopes for peace with the majority of the people around us will fade away, and everything will be lost in less than a second. An unknown energy weapon struck the city. Nobody knows the true extent of the damage it caused, if it were contained in a single city, country, or the entire planet. Buildings and infrastructure are left intact. Animals and plants are healthy. However, many of them have just disappeared. Now, nobody answers our radio broadcasts. Nobody is coming to help us. Everyone seems to have disappeared. There is no one around except some hostile savages. After the attack, few of us survived and the few people still alive and their minds weren’t enough to keep the government and law enforcement agencies up and running. Now it is the survival of the fittest. People became little more than savages. Each new day brings new hardships, but in the end we will bear, and we will remain whatever the cost.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

It contains an unsupervised reference to violence and alcohol.

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download / repack combination: CodexGame File name: Potentia_CODEX.zip Game download size: 13 GBMD5SUM: 6af9bfe227e599038c90f2f3080f3e9a Potentia system requirements

Before you start Potentia CODEX free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8 64-bit, Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: AMD FX 6300, AMD Ryzen 3 1200, Intel Core i5 2400 or better * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: AMD Radeon R9285, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or better * DirectX: version 11 * Storage: 15 GB available space * Additional notes: SSD recommended

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8 64-bit, Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: AMD FX 8350, AMD Ryzen 5 1400, Intel Core i7 3770 or better * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 290, AMD Radeon RX 570, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or better * DirectX: Version 12 * Storage: 15 GB available space * Additional notes: SSD recommended

Potentia CODEX free download

