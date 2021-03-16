Archivists are trying to record Animal Crossing: New Horizons Unforgettable First Year





Serendipity at the time [Animal Crossing: New Horizons] Rex Roberts, curator of Animal Crossing Diary at the British National Video Game Museum, says it’s ridiculous to come out. This project aims to capture the cultural phenomenon after the release of Animal Crossing in March 2020, just as the world was transformed by a pandemic.

New Horizons is closely associated with COVID-19, and early reviews mention how much we all need to escape because blockades and quarantines suddenly became our lives. As it became clear that social distances existed for a long time, the game became a place for weddings, monuments, protests, and political movements, to name just a few.

But you won’t be able to experience the same New Horizons that everyone was playing in the spring of 2020. You can’t play the game and understand how people used it and what they experienced. [early days of the] There was a pandemic, says Roberts.

Kelsey Lewin, co-director of the Video Game History Foundation, states that social experiences have changed as people progressed. [Early on]A colleague six years ago says she randomly wandered into my town because everyone was playing and my gates were open.If it just appears randomly on someone’s island without notice [now], It is not going to be taken in the same way.

The important thing for the future is to make sure we have some record.

What’s important for the future, she says, is to ensure that some kind of record is kept about what the game was like at this moment. That’s what the National Video Games Museum is aiming for, not just access to the Nintendo Switch and game cartridges.

That’s what we wanted to do at the museum for a while, says Connor Clark, its marketing and communications leader. The history and preservation of many video games focuses on the technological advances in the game, not much on the cultural history surrounding the game.

Serendipity on the release date of New Horizons was an opportunity to try something new. Clark says the granting charity, the Esme Fairbairn Foundation, has asked cultural heritage organizations to collect history as an event, and the museum’s application to use the game for that purpose was successful.

Playing games isn’t always the best way to understand games, Roberts says. Instead, open recruitment requires all sorts of data that volunteers may want to provide. There were people writing audio recordings, video recordings of people talking to the camera, and a diary of experiences. This photo diary is the progress of my island last year. We had some really interesting essays of people who really reflected on their experience and what happened.

Playing games is not always the best way to understand the game.

Both Lewin and Roberts emphasize the value of paying attention to the ordinary in the turmoil of 2020. It is very important to be able to capture the protests expressed in AC and all the huge pandemic related events. .. Roberts tried not to miss everyday experiences such as date nights and socializing with friends. They show an example of a Joy-Con broken entry. That is, I started playing on TV while I was blocked with my family. That meant their family started seeing what they were doing and their parents were really crazy about it.

Lewin says that much more than is reported about what happened is still very meaningful. It’s important to document what was happening at the time, what the context was, what the community was interested in talking about, and what was happening.

This is, in a sense, easier than it used to be. At the time, people weren’t interviewing kids in the playground, so if you were talking about games in the 80’s, [magazines] That’s really all we have, says Lewin. But Twitter is a new playground discussion, isn’t it?

This is, at least in part, what the digital humanities are trying to explore, but scholars Dombrowski and Liz Granbach say the complete definition is evasive. In our own words, we would disagree as much as many would agree, laughs Dombrowski, who works in Stanford’s literature, culture and language departments.

Grumbach, who heads the Digital Humanities Initiative at Arizona State University, inevitably makes the best shots. What I usually say is that humanists are using digital tools to explore something to study, humanities methodologies to explore digital, or both at the same time. .. And when both are at the same time, it’s really, really cool.

The two are conducting a series of lightning talks, inviting other scholars of the Digital Humanities to speak from within Dombrowskis Animal Crossing Morishima. Participants can join the game or watch it on Twitch. There is usually no talk about Animal Crossing itself, but there are insights into why Animal Crossing became so popular, especially during the early months of the pandemic.

I think that Animal Crossing is good at capturing the feeling of traveling in an era when you can’t meet the people you care about, says Granbach. She and Dombrowski are old friends, and playing Animal Crossing is more appealing than other virtual spaces that try to simulate physical things like voice or video calls, or gathers. I found that I felt like I was hanging out in a similar way. Island settings are useful. Grand Bach calls it a really fun environment.

Video games are a really difficult topic to showcase!

One of my favorite things about Animal Crossing compared to some other platforms is the fact that it’s personal, Dombrowski adds. When you go to someone’s island, this is what they spent a lot of time assembling as they like, you can water their plants for them, and they The physical digital presence of them is what they have customized their look at.

The idea of ​​putting together a COVID archive was popular with Digital Humanities last March. Grumbach and Dombrowski warn that there are potential ethical considerations regarding asking people to handle these events while sharing them simultaneously for analysis and consumption, while the former warns. Emphasizing the Arizona Journal of the Pest Year, the latter also wrote some of their own ideas about playing New Horizons during a pandemic.

As we approach the anniversary, museum researchers are beginning to think about what kind of exhibition the collected data will be put together. According to Roberts, when he launched the project, he didn’t plan an exhibition because he really worked so hard not to anticipate what people would submit. This is a really exciting next step.

They give examples of recent love collections for Valentine’s Day, people who express their creativity through filmmaking and comics, and how they formed relationships with villagers who couldn’t play in-game. We have considered themes when the submission rolls in. And in response to Dombrowski and Grumbach, they note that many submissions appear to see New Horizons as a particular location, in a way that other social games like Mario Kart do not. To do.

The museum hopes this will be the starting point for more cultural history projects in the future. Clark says he was constantly looking at different ways to show the history of the game. It’s a really interesting topic, so I’ve always tried to innovate and new. Video games are a really difficult topic to showcase!

You just have to think: what’s important to know about this game 100 years from now? What do we want to keep? And it’s not an easy question to answer, says Lewin. But if you really want to do a good job of preserving the history of video games, those are the questions we need to ask.

I think it’s essential to collect and collect all of these things before scrambling them to find them and try to pick them up later.

