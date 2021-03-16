Fortnite Season 6 adds primal themes for Lara Croft, Animals and Neymar





Epic Games has released the next major update to Fortnite, officially launching Chapter 2, Season 6 in the game’s battle royale mode. It begins with an all-new movie and single-player event mission, including Zero Points, before adding a variety of new content. This includes improved maps containing new wildlife that encounter “major” themes, Lara Croft skins offered as part of the Season 6 Battle Pass, and on-the-fly weapon making. It is based on the appearance of soccer player Neymar Jr.

If you haven’t jumped into the game yourself yet, check out the new movie-like story in the video below. It features a battle between many of the major third-party characters that appeared in Fortnite as part of last season’s theme, including Alien Zenomorph, Predator, Terminator, Saraconer, and Master Chief. This all culminates in a single-player zero-crisis mission that you can play the first time you play in Season 6.

Zero Crisis Finale

A new single-player story mission, the Zero Crisis Finale, follows Agent Jones. Unlike previous big events, this is something you shouldn’t miss. I wasn’t tied to a specific time, but instead, everyone is free to play for themselves. In it, you work with Jones to deal with the imminent zero-point explosion. Warp between several different skins as part of a mission. This includes surprise skins in the form of Lara Croft (later available as unlockable skins in the new Battle Pass).

With the help of the Foundation, he succeeded in sealing the Zero Point on a stone tower that acts as a new landmark on the map. However, in the process, it sends a “mysterious pulsation” throughout the island, “erasing all the advanced technology in its path and reshaping the island’s landscape.” This is a new key theme setting for the season, explaining Jones’ continued presence on the island. Agent Jones Skins are automatically unlocked when you purchase a new Battle Pass.

New Battle Pass (with Lara Croft)

As always, another season means another battle pass. This latest Battle Pass comes with a variety of additional features for unlocking, including four different styles of action hero Lara Croft. There are also new skins for Jones, Tarana, Razz, Crack, Raven and Spire Assassin. In the second half of Season 6, Epic will add a new skin for football legend Neymar Jr.

Neymar Junior

Neymar’s skin has not yet been revealed, but it will lead to a series of challenges. These specific requirements are also not shared, but you will need to unlock your Battle Pass to complete them. Doing so will give you rewards such as harvesting tools, loading screens, two banners, the Neymar Jr. skin itself, and unlockable styles.

Primal Biome Fortnite Island’s New Primal Biome

A “major” biome is spread throughout the island. The official description is as follows:

Out of reach with modern technology, the primordial biome is spread throughout the island. At its center is the spire and village that surrounds it. The wilderness behind the steeple has dominated the island’s location, like giant crops and boney barbs. Challenge the edge of the primal biome and you’ll find a Guardian Spire protected by mysterious powers.

In the center of the island is a spire with a locked zero point. Elsewhere, the existing areas of the map are transformers to match the new theme.

Weapon making

Also new to Chapter 2 Season 6 is on-the-fly weapon making. Players no longer have to find their own tools-they can make them anywhere. You can create weapons no matter where you are using loot from wildlife or other technologies found on the map. Players can create primal rifles, revolvers, fire and metal bows, and more.

Choice of weapons you can make New wildlife

Players will encounter all kinds of wildlife on Fortnite Island with the Season 6 update. Creatures range from harmless animals such as chickens to deadly animals such as wolves. Players can kill and tame animals to collect crafting materials. Epic also made fun of the “most scary” predators “not yet hatched.” This certainly sounds like a dinosaur coming to Fortnite. New wildlife is briefly introduced in the Zero Crisis mission. It can be seen playing in the video below.

Fortnite Zero Crisis event gameplay

Bunker chest

New “bunker chests” are scattered throughout the island of Fortnite. These special chests include “powerful weapons” such as rocket launchers, ranging from rare to legendary. More weapons and upgrades will be available on Fortnite throughout Season 6, including the “chonkers” tire set.

Only the beginning

As always, Fortnite may contain surprises and secrets that haven’t been discovered yet. Part of the appeal of Fortnite is that the game is constantly evolving in gameplay and storytelling. So it will be fun to see what happens in the coming days and weeks as people learn more.

Currently playing: Fortnite Zero Crisis Story Cinematic Trailer Chapter 2 Season 6

